Australia vs India 2018-19: An open letter to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat, let me come straight to the point. We as ardent cricket fans want to see your batting and not your banter. You must know that a whole generation of youngsters is closely following you, considering you as an idol.

But sometimes, the manner in which behave on the field, does not inspire the greatest respect from your devotees. You may be shattering all the records and earning a lot of accolades, but you must know that humility is the secret to long-lasting respect.

Just pause for a while and look back at what you did 12 years back. You were playing your Ranji trophy match when you heard the news of the demise of your father. Any other cricketer in such a situation, without a second thought, would have gone to attend the funeral.

But you decided to stay back and carry on. Your passion for cricket did not deter even in that difficult moment. Your century against Karnataka paved the way for Delhi to avoid the follow on. You later mentioned that your father would have expected you to do the same.

Fast forward from there to 2011. You played an important knock in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka, and fulfilled your dream of winning the World cup. Later, you carried the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on your shoulders for a victory lap. You said with great zeal that he had carried the burden of the nation for two decades, and it was now time for us to carry him on our shoulders.

Sachin Tendulkar, being carried by Virat Kohli after India had won the 2011 World cup.

We as fans keep reminiscing those two priceless moments from your life again and again. These two moments taught us an important lesson on how to handle pressure situations. And now, if you ensure that your bat alone does the talking the way it did in those two instances, we would remain perpetually inspired by you.

There is no doubt that mind games are an important aspect of the game. But you need not approach that through verbal sledging and banter. Being the captain, it is your responsibility to conduct yourself in a way that sets an ideal example to the team.

Talk to the bowlers and set strategic and funky fields. Because ultimately, it is the bowler who is going to get you a wicket and not banter.

At this juncture, I personally feel that your emotions are overpowering you due in the high voltage series clash against Australia. The series is interestingly poised at the moment. And if you curb your raw aggression and make sure that your bat does all the talking, I am sure India will come out on top at the end of it.

Enjoy the Christmas break. Reflect on what you are doing and come back harder and stronger. Bring back the trophy and instill joy in the hearts of every Indian fan.

Until then, it is goodbye from an ardent well-wisher.

