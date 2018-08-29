An unbeatable current Asia ODI XI

Raina Singh

29 Aug 2018

India and Pakistan have been involved in some thrilling encounters in the past

The excitement level has reached its peak as the Asia Cup 2018 is around the corner. Asia is considered to be the powerhouse of World Cricket. Asian teams have produced a barrage of cricketing greats. The level of passion and love for the game that is found in Asian players and fans is unmatchable. While initially Asian countries were considered to be minnows in World Cricket, with time Asian countries have evolved. Moreover, with countries like Afghanistan and Bangladesh climbing the ladder, Asia's dominance has increased in international cricket.

The top two players in ICC's ODI batting, bowling and all-rounders rankings are Asian players which is a testimony of the fact that they are ruling the roost in World Cricket right now. With the amount of talent that the Asian teams possess, one might wonder whether any team in the world can defeat an Asia XI team. And most importantly which players can be selected in the Asia XI? We will try to select an ODI Asia XI that is undefeatable.

Openers

#1 Rohit Sharma

Only batsman to hit 3 ODI double centuries

Rohit Sharma is perhaps the most destructive one-day openers in world cricket right now. Rohit is the only batsman in the history of cricket to score three ODI double centuries. Nicknamed 'Hitman' by his teammates, Rohit has been a sensation as an opener for the Indian team. Once set, the elegant right-hand batsman has the ability to score big runs, and feature of his batting makes him extremely dangerous.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

Zaman has played some brilliant innings at the top of the order for Pakistan

Pakistan had been long struggling to find a dependable opening batsman. The rise of Fakhar Zaman has been able to solve Pakistan's long-standing batting woes. The hard-hitting opener has played some stunning innings at the top of the order for his country. Zaman has been hitting runs consistently and recently became the fastest batsman to reach 1000 ODI runs. He also became the first Pakistani player to hit a double century in ODI cricket.

