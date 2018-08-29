Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

A current XI with one player from each Test playing nation

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
531   //    29 Aug 2018, 12:17 IST

DAVID WARNER, VIRAT KOHLI, KAGISO RABADA

Test Cricket is the oldest version of the game. It is undoubtedly the most respected and entertaining format for the cricket fans all over the world. Though receiving a Test cap is one of the memorable moments for a cricketer, scoring a century or bagging a five-wicket-haul in the longest format of the game is always special. 

After the invention of T20 format, the longest format of the game seems to have lost its value. In an era where T20 leagues have sprung up, there are several cricketers who have been in prime form in the longest format of the game. From batsmen to bowlers, every team has its own set of match-winners in Test cricket. 

Here is a Test team which consists of just one player from each Test playing nation. Take a look:

#1 David Warner

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 5
Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 5

The destructive batsman from Australia, David Warner is the opener of the side. He has destroyed almost every bowling attack of the current era. Warner was the first cricketer since 1877 to make a debut for Australia without having played any first-class cricket. 

He became the first opener to score a century in an opening session of a Test match. Warner, who has scored 21 centuries at an average of 48.2 in 74 games, is considered as one of the best Test openers in the modern era. 

Tests - 74, Runs - 6363, HS - 253, Average - 48.2, 100s - 21, 200s - 1

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
First Test of each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
Fantasy: One player for each team from other teams before...
RELATED STORY
The World's Best Test XI of the current era
RELATED STORY
World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 batsmen with the most Test hundreds as captain
RELATED STORY
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
Current best World XI across all formats
RELATED STORY
Cricket over the years- from the perspective of the World...
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us