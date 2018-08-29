A current XI with one player from each Test playing nation

Test Cricket is the oldest version of the game. It is undoubtedly the most respected and entertaining format for the cricket fans all over the world. Though receiving a Test cap is one of the memorable moments for a cricketer, scoring a century or bagging a five-wicket-haul in the longest format of the game is always special.

After the invention of T20 format, the longest format of the game seems to have lost its value. In an era where T20 leagues have sprung up, there are several cricketers who have been in prime form in the longest format of the game. From batsmen to bowlers, every team has its own set of match-winners in Test cricket.

Here is a Test team which consists of just one player from each Test playing nation. Take a look:

#1 David Warner

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 5

The destructive batsman from Australia, David Warner is the opener of the side. He has destroyed almost every bowling attack of the current era. Warner was the first cricketer since 1877 to make a debut for Australia without having played any first-class cricket.

He became the first opener to score a century in an opening session of a Test match. Warner, who has scored 21 centuries at an average of 48.2 in 74 games, is considered as one of the best Test openers in the modern era.

Tests - 74, Runs - 6363, HS - 253, Average - 48.2, 100s - 21, 200s - 1

