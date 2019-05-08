×
Analyzing the 'Bench Strength' of India in ICC World Cup 2019

Aravind Iyer
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
50   //    08 May 2019, 10:07 IST

Will Virat Kohli lead his troops to a successful World Cup campaign?
Will Virat Kohli lead his troops to a successful World Cup campaign?

For a team to become successful, it is important that both its playing XI and bench strength be strong enough to counter any situation and get out of it in a successful way. You know that every player of this Indian squad is a match winner! But we all know that not everyone is going to get a chance to feature in the playing XI. In this article, we are going to discuss the bench strength of the Indian team that will be going to the World Cup.

#1 Back up opener-KL Rahul


Will KL Rahul repay the faith shown in him by the selectors?
Will KL Rahul repay the faith shown in him by the selectors?

KL Rahul has been in the news in recent times, be it on the field or off it. But, the selectors have kept faith in his talent and selected him in the squad as a backup opening batsman. In a team that contains Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul is unlikely to be in the playing XI for the first match.

Rahul's international form this year has been average, scoring 132 runs in 4 innings. Rahul has scored brilliantly in the ongoing IPL, scoring 593 runs in 14 matches, with a century to his name. Rahul has shown his ability to win matches for the country. The form of KL Rahul is very important for India to win the World Cup this year, considering he might play as a no.4 batsman if the team management asks him to do so. Also, he will be in the reckoning for the opening spot if either of Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan fail to perform.

#2 Back up keeper-Dinesh Karthik


Can DK win the World Cup for India and fix his spot after MSD retires?
Can DK win the World Cup for India and fix his spot after MSD retires?

I am personally very happy that selectors preferred the experience of Dinesh Karthik over the X-Factor of Rishabh Pant. Dinesh Karthik can play at no.4, can play in the absence of Dhoni and in recent times has proved his worth as a finisher. Karthik has the composure to play a big knock if he clears the initial few stages. Karthik, once set can be a very dangerous player from the opposition's point of view. Karthik is an excellent wicketkeeper too.

The recent form of Karthik in internationals is quite good, he has finished games against the Windies, in the first T20I against Australia, in the ODIs against NZ. His IPL form this year is quite average, scoring 253 runs in 13 innings with a 50 and an excellent 97 under pressure, thus making his highest score in limited overs. His biggest motivation will be his World Cup selection and DK doesn't have a give-up word in his dictionary. It will be interesting to see what the team management expects from Dinesh Karthik in this World Cup.

#3 Back up spin option-Ravi Jadeja


Jadeja is truly a 3-Dimensional player!!
Jadeja is truly a 3-Dimensional player!!

Both Kuldeep and Chahal are excellent wrist spinners. But considering that the World Cup is to be played in England, where the conditions will suit the pacers well, Kohli will probably play 3 main pacers, Hardik as an all-rounder and Chahal and Kuldeep or any one of them.

Jadeja is excellent with both bat and ball and will play an important role in the team whenever provided a chance. It is important to note that Jadeja is an excellent fielder as well who can change the match any time by his fielding.


Will India lift the cup once again for the 3rd time? Have your say in the comments section.


