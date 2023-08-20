Andhra Premier League 2023: Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions, Match 10: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming details

The 10th match of the 2023 Andhra Premier League (APL) will feature Bezawada Tigers and Uttarandhra Lions at the Y.S. Reddy Cricket Ground at Vizag. The game will commence on August 21 at 12 pm IST.

Bezawada Tigers are experiencing one of their worst APL campaigns this season. The team has now played three games but has not been able to crack the winning formula. They are ranked fifth in the points table, just a spot ahead of the lowest-ranked teams.

With not a lot of time remaining before the commencement of the knockout phase, Bezawada Tigers have the improbable task of staying alive in the competition.

Uttarandhra Lions are marginally ahead of their rivals in the points table, sitting in fourth position. They have secured one win in two games. Srikar Bharat’s quickfire heroics with the bat helped the Lions break their losing streak. The team would love to secure a few more wins under their belt as they approach the critical juncture of the tournament.

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Match Details:

Match: Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions, 10th T20 Match, Andhra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 21, Monday, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground, Visakhapatnam

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Pitch Report

The pitch at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground is an absolute belter for the batters. The surface is hard and true and perfect for hitting through the line. This was the very venue where MS Dhoni played an unbelievable ODI knock of 148*, which floored Pakistan back in 2005. Bowlers may have a hard time trying to contain the opposition.

The average first-innings score on the venue is 157 and the teams chasing have won on more occasions (7) as opposed to teams batting first (6). It is certainly an ideal ploy to bat second and go after the bowlers at the fag end of the innings.

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Weather Report

The weather on Monday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures expected to range between 31 C and 26 C. There is a slim chance of rain predicted later in the day as the precipitation rate is expected to be around 20%.

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Predicted Xl

Bezawada Tigers

Probable Xl

Munnangi Abhinav, Maheep Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Pyla Avinash, Manish Golamaru, Sai Rahul, Shoaib Md Khan, Santosh Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Kavuri Saiteja

Uttarandhra Lions

Probable Xl

Gulfaam Saleh, Srikar Bharat, Seeram Rahul, Gonnabattula Shyam Sundar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Pinninti Tejaswi, Shaik Abbas, Yadla Vasu, Ajay Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Prediction

Bezawada Tigers have been winless in their last three games and are yet to register their maiden victory this season. They have been blown away on all fronts and are certainly low on morale.

Uttarandhra Lions, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of the outings in their first two games but they managed to put up an impressive performance in the last game which saw them achieve a comfortable three-wicket win.

Prediction: Uttarandhra Lions to win the match.

Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Fancode website and app