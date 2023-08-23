Andhra Premier League 2023: Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings, Match 14: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

The 14th match of the 2023 Andhra Premier League will see the Coastal Riders lock horns with the Rayalaseema Kings at the Y.S. Reddy Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 23.

The Coastal Riders are leading the points table with three wins in five matches with an impressive NRR of 0.364. The team completed an impressive victory against the Godavari Titans in their preceding game. Dharani Kumar weaved his magic with the bat scoring 59 off just 32 balls. Shaik Abdulla and Cheepurapalli Stephen did the bulk of the damage with the ball by skittling Titans for just 138 runs.

The Rayalaseema Kings are ranked second in the points table with three wins out of four games. Their NRR is currently at 0.473. They too registered a victory by a narrow margin of three wickets in their last game against the Bezawada Tigers. The bowlers were economical and did not allow the Tigers to get away with a huge score. In the end, Kogatam Haneesh Reddy played a match-winning knock of 61 (39) to see his side through with just six balls to spare.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Match Details:

Match: Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings, 14th T20 Match, Andhra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 23, Wednesday, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground, Visakhapatnam

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground is favorable for batting. The presence of notable cracks can aid the slow bowlers later on in the game. Despite that, teams have been able to post strong totals.

The team winning the toss would like to make the most of this surface while batting first and skittling the opposition under scoreboard pressure.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Weather Report

There is a growing possibility of cloudy weather that will be dominated by scattered thunderstorms and heavy showers. The temperatures will vary between 31 C and 26 C with the humidity rate expected to be on the higher side amounting to 79 percent. We may see the game getting halted by multiple rain interruptions.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Predicted Xl

Coastal Riders

Probable Xl

MK Datta Reddy, Manyala Pranith, Shaik Rasheed, Maddila Vardhan, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Pathuri Manohar, Lekhaz Reddy, Shaik Abdulla, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Madha Deepak, and S Ashish.

Rayalaseema Kings

Probable Xl

Hanuma Vihari, Abhishek Reddy, Kogatam Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Gunivandla Sampath Kumar, SK Kamaruddin, Thota Saran, Bodhala Kumar, Harishankar Reddy, and Jagarlapudi Ram.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Prediction

The Coastal Riders are at the top end of the table and have played some closely contested games in the past. The bowlers have done a commendable job so far in restricting opposition in this ongoing tournament. Their bowling will be a serious threat to contend with for the Rayalaseema Kings who are just marginally behind their rivals in the points table.

Prediction: Coastal Riders to win the match.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Fancode website and app