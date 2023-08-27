Coastal Riders and Rayalaseema Kings are set to clash in the Andhra Premier League T20 Finals at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam on August 27. Coastal Riders finished on top after the group stage having 4 wins from 5 matches and 16 points to their name. Therefore, their last game getting washed away due to rain did not hamper their final spot. On the other hand, Rayalaseema Kings earned their spot winning against Godavari Titans by 3 runs in Qualifier-2.

In Qualifier 2, Godavari Titans won the toss and elected to field first. Rayalaseema Kings came out hard as they were determined to put up a big total on the board. Kogatam Reddy scored a brisk 92 runs off 47 balls with a strike rate of 195 and went on to become the player of the match.

He was supported by Vamsi Krishna and Girinath Reddy both scoring 43 runs each. In the end, Rayalaseema Kings posted a total of 218 for the loss of seven wickets. Godavari Titans almost pulled off a win as Bhupathiraju Verma was the highest run scorer for the team, scoring 89 runs from 40 balls, but they eventually fell short by three runs. SK Kamaruddin picked up three wickets for the Kings.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Match Details

Match: Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings, Final

Date & Time: August 27th, 2023, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Pitch Report

One can anticipate a balanced playing surface at this venue. We are likely to witness thrilling bowling and batting battles, with initial overs promising strong support for pacers.

Once the match progresses, the pitch is expected to ease out, facilitating better batting conditions which can lead to higher scores. Given the evolving nature of the pitch, both teams are likely to favor chasing as the preferred strategy, as they can capitalize on the improving batting conditions as the match unfolds.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Weather Forecast

Expect isolated thunderstorms on Sunday with a temperature of 32°C (approximately 89.6°F). There is a 30% chance of precipitation, and humidity is projected to be at 77%. Wind speeds are anticipated to be around 14 km/h.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Probable Playing XIs

Coastal Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Coastal Riders Probable Playing XI

Dharani Kumar, Manyala Pranith. Shaikh Rasheed(c), Maddila Vardhan, Yarragunta Pramod, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pathuri Manohar, Shaikh Abdullah, S Ashish, Lekhaz Reddy(wk), Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi

Rayalaseema Kings Team News

No major injury concerns

Rayalaseema Kings Probable Playing XI

Thota Saran, Kogatam Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Girinath Reddy, Hanuma Vihari (C), SK Kamaruddin, Allareddi Reddy, Bodhala Kumar, Uppara Girinath (wk), Miduthuru Kulayappa, Jagarlapudi Ram.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Match Prediction

Both teams so far have proved their mettle in the group stages and the Qualifiers to make it to the finals of the Andhra Premier League this season.

Undoubtedly, the motto as we go into the final match will be “May the best team win”, but if we still need to make a bet it would be safe enough to put it on the Coastal Riders, who have had only one loss in this entire tournament and have dominated at the top with 16 points in total.

Prediction: Coastal Riders is to win the Final match of APL 2023.

Coastal Riders vs Rayalaseema Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode