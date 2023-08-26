The 18th match of the 2023 Andhra Premier League (APL) will see Godavari Titans and Rayalaseema Kings lock horns at the Y.S. Reddy Cricket Ground. The game will commence on August 26 at 5 PM IST.

With the business end of the tournament upon us, a spot in the final is up for grabs. The winner of the contest between Godavari Titans and Rayalaseema Kings will have a greater chance of proceeding to the final subject to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Titans have looked off-colour in this year’s APL, winning just twice in five games. They are currently fifth in the points table with a NRR of -0.447. With a poor NRR, even a win in today’s fixture by a very significant margin does not guarantee their spot in the finals.

On the other hand, the Kings are third in the table with a healthy-looking NRR of 0.096. The team has so far secured three wins in five games and has been at the epicenter of some closely fought games. A win in today’s fixture should see them book their spot in the final.

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Match Details

Match: Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings, 18th T20 Match, Andhra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 26, Saturday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground, Visakhapatnam

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Pitch Report

The pitch at Y.S. Reddy Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The presence of notable cracks can aid the slow bowlers later on in the game. Despite that, teams have been able to post strong totals in this competition.

An ideal strategy for any captain would be to make the most of this surface by batting first and skittling the opposition under scoreboard pressure in the second innings.

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Weather Report

Heavy rainfall is predicted on match day as the precipitation rate is expected to be in excess of 80%. There is a high chance that the rain could play the spoilsport. Temperatures throughout the day will range between 29 C to 26 C.

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Predicted Xl

Godavari Titans

Probable Xl

CR Gnaneshwar, Bhupathiraju Varma, Maramreddy Reddy, Dheeraj Kumar, Yara Sandeep, KV Sasikanth, Shaik Kamil, M Madhav Rayudu, Gadde Samanvith, Tripurana Vijay, Penmetsa Raju

Rayalaseema Kings

Probable Xl

Hanuma Vihari, Abhishek Reddy, Kogatam Reddy, Girinath Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Gunivandla Sampath Kumar, SK Kamaruddin, Thota Saran, Bodhala Kumar, Harishankar Reddy, Jagarlapudi Ram

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Prediction

Rayalaseema Kings are above Godavari Titans in the points table and have a fairly formidable track record in their last five matches. They have managed to win three consecutive games in their last five matches, with one ending in a contentious tie.

Meanwhile, the Titans have lost three consecutive matches before registering a win against Uttarandhra Lions in their previous contest. Compared to the Kings, they are low in confidence heading into this fixture.

Prediction: Rayalaseema Kings to win the match.

Godavari Titans vs Rayalaseema Kings: Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Fancode website and app