Andhra Premier League 2023: Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans, Match 15: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

The 15th match of the 2023 Andhra Premier League will take place between Uttarandhra Lions and Godavari Titans at Y.S. Reddy Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 23.

As we approach the business end of the tournament, both teams will look to fight hard to make it to the knockout phase of the tournament. The Uttarandhra Lions are placed fourth in the points table with two wins in four matches. They currently have an impressive NRR of 1.306.

The Godavari Titans, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table. They have also secured two wins out of four matches and have an NRR of 0.085. Whoever manages to win the upcoming fixture will live to fight another day while for the other, it will simply be the end of the road for them.

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Match Details:

Match: Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans, 15th T20 Match, Andhra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 23, Wednesday, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground, Visakhapatnam

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground will aid batters. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and batters can play through the line of the ball. The team winning the toss would look to make the most of this surface by batting first and posting a decent total on the board.

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Weather Report

There is almost a 40 percent chance of possible rainfall. We could be in for some potential rain interruption. The weather is expected to be gloomy and cloudy for the most part with the humidity rate expected to be around 88 percent. The temperatures will vary between 31 and 26 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Predicted Xl

Uttarandhra Lions

Probable Xl

Gulfaam Saleh, Srikar Bharat, Seeram Rahul, Gonnabattula Shyam Sundar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Sirla Srinivas, Pinninti Tejaswi, Shaik Abbas, Yadla Vasu, Ajay Kumar, and Bandaru Ayyappa.

Godavari Titans

Probable Xl

CR Gnaneshwar, Vamsi Krishna, Maramreddy Reddy, Penmetsa Raju, Dheeraj Kumar, M Madhav Rayudu, Bhupathiraju Varma, Penmetsa Raju, SK Ismail, Tripurana Vijay, and Gavvala Mallikarjuna.

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Prediction

The Uttarandhra Lions have a slim chance of making it to the Eliminator phase of the tournament. They are marginally ahead of the Godavari Titans who are almost at the brink of elimination.

Besides, the Uttarandhra Lions posted the highest total in this year’s Andhra Premier League edition on the back of their strong batting unit, which has the capability of flooring any bowling attack.

Prediction: Uttarandhra Lions to win the match.

Uttarandhra Lions vs Godavari Titans Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Fancode website and app