Andre Russell's record-breaking match, Ganguly for BCCI President, and more - Cricket News Today, August 11, 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.59K // 11 Aug 2018, 19:21 IST

An Indian side, hopeful of a comeback, are facing a confident set of English players at the Lord's, in the second Specsavers' Test match. Latest reports put England at 155/5 on Day 3, replying to India's measly 107 in the first innings. The weather Gods have been kind on England so far on Day 3, with the ball not swinging as much as yesterday, helping them bat with relative ease compared to how the Indians fared yesterday.

Well, that is a sum-up of what's happening at London so far, and as the game progresses over there, here we bring you the top stories from elsewhere, in today's world of cricket.

#5. Pak PM Imran Khan invites "former-colleague" Navjot Sidhu for his swearing-in

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan has been elected the new Prime Minister of Pakistan following the country's general elections on July 26. As preparations have begun for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18th, the erstwhile cricketer is busy calling up his old colleagues, inviting them to attend the event. And the latest to receive such a call is Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Indian cricketer and now a politician himself.

Sidhu has reportedly accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The event will be conducted in the Pakistan capital city of Islamabad, and Sidhu will be going by virtue of the personal phone-call he received from Imran. Sidhu had earlier talked to the media about how he felt Ind-Pak relations will be on a mend once Imran comes into authority.

