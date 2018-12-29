Andrew Strauss' wife dies after losing the battle with cancer

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.07K // 29 Dec 2018, 20:10 IST

Andrew Strauss with his wife, Ruth Strauss

Ruth Strauss, the wife of former England skipper and director of England team, Andrew Strauss, has died at the age of 46 following a battle with lung cancer. He confirmed the news of her death by releasing a statement. They have two children - Sam (13) and Luca (10).

Ruth was diagnosed with lung cancer in December last year following which Andrew Strauss had decided to take a break from his role of director of England cricket team.

"It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer. Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly," a statement from the former England skipper.

Andrew Strauss met Ruth while playing the grade cricket at Sydney in 1998-99. The couple later married in 2003. After winning the Ashes 2009, Strauss credited his wife for his success at cricket.

"Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments."

"We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to those that have helped with her treatment over the last 12 months, in particular, the wonderful team at University College Hospital in London," a statement continued.

The 41-year-old also said that his wife wanted to help those who are suffering from lung disease and confirmed that a foundation would be launched to raise the fund for research and treatment.

"Ruth desperately wanted to help those affected by this terrible disease and we will be launching a foundation in due course to raise much-needed funds to aid research and also to offer support to patients and their families," a statement concluded.

