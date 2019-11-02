Andrew Tye to undergo elbow surgery; will miss four months of action

Andrew Tye

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye has been ruled out for at least four months as he is scheduled to undergo surgery for an elbow injury he sustained recently. The above effectively rules him out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan and the Big Bash League as well, where he was slated to play for the Perth Scorchers.

Tye was named in Australia's T20I squad for the recent series against Sri Lanka and the upcoming games against Pakistan but he pulled out of the first game against the Islanders after he injured his right elbow during throw downs at the nets session. He was replaced by Sean Abbott in the squad for the mentioned series.

Tye was taken for scans, which revealed that he would require surgery. His recuperation period will last four months and he would miss the entire season of the BBL.

"He will undergo surgery next Monday," a Cricket Australia official confirmed to Cricbuzz. "Initial prognosis suggests he could be out three to four months."

The fast bowler's injury will serve as a huge blow to the Australian team's preparations ahead of next year's ICC World T20, which would be held at home. His ability to mix up his pace and vary his line and lengths in the middle and the death overs makes him a useful bowler and the side would be hoping that he regains full fitness before the event starts on the 18th of October, 2020.

However, his absence will be felt dearly by the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. The side were already without Jason Behrendorff, who is set to miss the edition due to a back surgery scheduled to fix the recurring stress fractures in his lower back. Scorchers are also be without Nathan Coulter-Nile after the seamer signed up with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season.