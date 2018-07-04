Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Angry fans express fury at Zimbabwe Cricket

Pranjal Mech
ANALYST
News
188   //    04 Jul 2018, 21:41 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket
Protesters hold placards expressing their anger at Zimbabwe Cricket

What's the story?

Angry at the manner in which their national team has been put to the sword in the ongoing T20I tri-series featuring Australia and Pakistan, a wide section of the Zimbabwean cricket fans vented their fury at the team as well as the national cricket board - Zimbabwe Cricket - for the sorry state of affairs the African nation find themselves in at the moment.

Banners and placards which read statements such as "No to victimization", "ZC board must go" and "enough of mismanagement of funds" greeted the Zimbabwean players while they took the field for the match against Australia on Tuesday which saw Aaron Finch stoke up a record-breaking T20I score of 172 off just 76 deliveries.

Following the 7-wicket loss against Pakistan earlier tonight, Zimbabwe has been knocked out of the tri-series being played at home, adding to the fury of their cricket fans who are disappointed at the manner in which Zimbabwe Cricket is running the game in the country.

In case you didn't know...

Zimbabwe are without five of their leading players - Brendan Taylor, Graeme Cremer, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza - for the tri-series following a pay dispute with the board and their absence has been felt massively by the side, being condemned to three heavy defeats thus far in the series.

The heart of the matter

Allegations of mismanagement of funds and victimization were high on the agenda in the protests that were organized by the Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. The supporters group also delivered a letter of disappointment to Zimbabwe Cricket after the protests.

Allrounder Solomon Mire was one of the main players who got an earful of the angry protesters when he was fielding near to the boisterous Castle Corner stands at Harare Sports Club where most of the angry fans had gathered to voice their concern.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that the manner of Zimbabwe's defeats in the tri-series has added to the fury of the protesters but is hopeful that things will change for the better sooner rather than later.

A good omen in that direction has been the news that the ICC will be stepping in with a "package of measures" that will help Zimbabwe Cricket pay off their debts and hopefully bring back the revolting players back to the national fold.

Extra Cover: Zimbabwe Cricket Board receives much-needed help from the ICC

What's next?

Zimbabwe will play their fourth and final game of the ongoing T20I tri-series against Australia on Friday.

It will be interesting to see how quickly the ICC will able to provide the funds needed to get Zimbabwe Cricket out of the mess they currently find themselves in and whether they accede to the protesters demand of a complete overhaul of the board.

