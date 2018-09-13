Angry fans lash out at Hardik Pandya on social media

Hardik Pandya in the recent England series

What's the story?

It is yet another series-disappointment for the Indian side, and time for thinking on what went wrong, as well. At the same time, the fans are going livid with disappointment and anger, as they check out the antics of the cricketers on social media.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not new to fans' criticism, but it looks like that chapter is not going to end anytime soon, either. Time for another news story on how the man has once again evoked the attention of the fans, and not in a pleasant way either.

In case you didn't know...

In a highly forgettable England series that India lost 1-4, Pandya played the first four Tests, where he as a batsman scored 22, 31, 11, 26, 18, 52 not out, 4 and 0. He picked up 10 wickets overall - five of which came from a single innings at Trent Bridge, where India won. He was dropped for the fifth and final Test, but even that did not change things as India went on to lose that game as well.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at what the younger Pandya brother posted on Instagram yesterday:

As you can see, the post has garnered close to 3000 comments already, but don't let the comment numbers fool you - most of them are fans lashing out at the cricketer for the dismal showing in the England series.

A fan said, "isko koi rapper bana do iska mann nai lagta cricket me, rapper jaise huliya bana ke Show off krta rehta hai hamesha." (make him a rapper, he is not focussed on cricket, shows off like a rapper).

"Bartender," another fan said, while a third guy said: "You look like a gangster."

"Ur behavior Too much over action first play well cricket otherwise u remain this style only not place in cricket," another fan said. Going through the original post and scrolling down on comments will reveal more on the mentality of the fans and what they choose to express at Pandya.

What's next

Hardik Pandya is a part of the Indian contingent that will now travel to the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The side led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli will definitely go through a lot of pressure, not only being the defending champions of Asia but also with the ICC Cricket World Cup coming up in less than a year.

The Asia Cup begins September 15th, 2018.