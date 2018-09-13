Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Angry fans lash out at Hardik Pandya on social media

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
2.05K   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
Hardik Pandya in the recent England series

What's the story?

It is yet another series-disappointment for the Indian side, and time for thinking on what went wrong, as well. At the same time, the fans are going livid with disappointment and anger, as they check out the antics of the cricketers on social media.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not new to fans' criticism, but it looks like that chapter is not going to end anytime soon, either. Time for another news story on how the man has once again evoked the attention of the fans, and not in a pleasant way either.

In case you didn't know...

In a highly forgettable England series that India lost 1-4, Pandya played the first four Tests, where he as a batsman scored 22, 31, 11, 26, 18, 52 not out, 4 and 0. He picked up 10 wickets overall - five of which came from a single innings at Trent Bridge, where India won. He was dropped for the fifth and final Test, but even that did not change things as India went on to lose that game as well.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at what the younger Pandya brother posted on Instagram yesterday:

As you can see, the post has garnered close to 3000 comments already, but don't let the comment numbers fool you - most of them are fans lashing out at the cricketer for the dismal showing in the England series.

A fan said, "isko koi rapper bana do iska mann nai lagta cricket me, rapper jaise huliya bana ke Show off krta rehta hai hamesha." (make him a rapper, he is not focussed on cricket, shows off like a rapper).

"Bartender," another fan said, while a third guy said: "You look like a gangster."

"Ur behavior Too much over action first play well cricket otherwise u remain this style only not place in cricket," another fan said. Going through the original post and scrolling down on comments will reveal more on the mentality of the fans and what they choose to express at Pandya.

What's next

Hardik Pandya is a part of the Indian contingent that will now travel to the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The side led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli will definitely go through a lot of pressure, not only being the defending champions of Asia but also with the ICC Cricket World Cup coming up in less than a year.

The Asia Cup begins September 15th, 2018.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Hardik Pandya after England- A lull before the storm?
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya - The all-rounder India always wanted
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Hardik Pandya is not India's main problem
RELATED STORY
India's next Kapil Dev or first Hardik Pandya?
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya responds to criticism and comparisons with...
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya : Neither here, nor there
RELATED STORY
Stats: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant rewrite history at...
RELATED STORY
"I don't care what people say about me," says Hardik Pandya
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya vs 7 legendary all-rounders after their...
RELATED STORY
Remove all-rounder tag from Hardik Pandya: Harbhajan Singh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us