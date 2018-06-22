Anil Kumble’s Spektacom technology to make its debut in 2018 TNPL

This technology will be used for the first time in the third edition of the TNPL.

Anil Kumble (left) during the launch of his technology; The smart sticker on the bat (right)

With the technology in Cricket growing by leaps and bounds, a new technology is set to make its debut in the upcoming 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). This technology will be useful in analyzing the batting that will be on display in the tournament.

Spektacom is a technology which will be helping in tracking the bat speed, power and whether the ball hit the sweet spot of the bat or not. This technology is owned by former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble. This is a technology that will be operated through a smart sticker. When the batsman puts the sticker on his bat, his bat will become a smart bat.

Talking about the technology to the media on the sidelines, Anil Kumble said, “I am thankful to TNPL for giving Spektacom an opportunity to debut in a tournament that will be viewed by millions. It is a sensor-based technology which operates with a smart sticker. Once you put the sticker on the bat, it becomes a smart bat.”

Talking about the tournament, Kumble explained that the tournament is a great platform for the youngsters and pointed out the likes of India all-rounder Washington Sundar and Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan, who were benefited a lot from the tournament.

"TNPL is a great platform for youngsters. Washington Sundar’s consistent performances in the TNPL fast-tracked him into the IPL and into the Indian team. Similarly, with T Natarajan last year when he came out of the blue and nobody knew who he was," he added.

This technology will be used for the first time in the third edition of the TNPL which will be played in Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Chennai from July 11 to August 12.