Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with tricolor as former shares Independence Day wishes 

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself and Virat Kohli posing with the tricolor on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on Monday (August 15). Along with the image, the former also extended wishes to Indians all over the world on the special occasion.

India gained freedom from the British on this day in 1947. The country is celebrating 75 years of independence this year. On the occasion, many special events are being organized all over the nation.

Anushka, while sharing the picture with Kohli on her official Instagram handle, wrote:

“Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind 🧡🤍💚 #HarGharTiranga.”

Kohli himself took to Twitter to wish the nation on its Independence Day. He wrote:

“75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

Apart from the former India captain, current skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, also took to Twitter to share Independence Day wishes.

Virat Kohli receives backing amid form slump

A number of members from the cricketing fraternity have come forward in Kohli’s support even as the cricketer is enduring the worst phase of his career. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene asserted that the 33-year-old has the tools to overcome his poor run. He said on the ICC Review show:

“It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now at the moment, but he is a quality player.I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it (the form slump). He has done that in the past as well and I’m sure he’ll come through this.”

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza also threw his weight behind the under-fire Indian cricketer. Raza told Anis Sajan on his YouTube channel:

"As much as cricket was all about fitness and xyz, the way he took that part forward for the younger generations to follow, I think that is commendable and people should give him enough credit for that. I feel like he is the ultimate all-format player and that has nothing to do with stats, what he has achieved, what he is going through, and what is he going to achieve; I am just speaking in general.”

Kohli skipped the entire tour of the West Indies and won’t be part of the Zimbabwe ODIs either. He will return to action with the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27.

