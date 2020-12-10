'Apart from Virat Kohli's game, I also have huge respect for him as a person,' Amir heaps praise on Indian cricket team captain

Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has commended Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his performances in world cricket. The southpaw stated that Kohli was a fantastic player and also a great human being off the field.

In an interview with ANI on Thursday (December 10), Mohammad Amir spoke at length about his cricketing career and gave his views on Virat Kohli.

The left-arm quick clarified that he had no intentions to return to Test cricket as he wished to extend his white-ball career.

"I haven't thought about playing red-ball cricket again very soon, and I utilized the break to work on my fitness and on my overall game for the shorter formats," the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winner said.

Virat Kohli on tv "Mohammad Amir is one of the toughest bowlers I've faced in my career. He's an outstanding & very good bowler" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/fssKfMuXQ2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 15, 2017

Virat Kohli had heaped praise on Mohammad Amir's bowling skills in white-ball cricket previously. When asked about his reaction to Kohli's comments, Amir stated:

"Virat Kohli is a great player, one of the best, and his performance speaks for itself. Apart from his game, I also have huge respect for him as a person. It is always very fulfilling to hear good words from another great cricketer and a good human being."

Mohammad Amir has picked up Virat Kohli's wicket at two big ICC events

Since India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series regularly, the cricket universe witnesses the high-profile clash between the arch-rivals at ICC tournaments only.

The Indian cricket team faced the Men in Green in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Amir bowled a dream spell of 3/16 in that game, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

Birthday boy Mohammad Amir's opening burst in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final was pivotal to his team winning the trophy! pic.twitter.com/GtaFbRCw76 — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2019

Two years later, Amir bowled against the Indian cricket team in England again. Although Kohli managed to score big in the 2019 Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, he eventually lost his wicket to Amir.