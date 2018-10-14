×
APL 2018: Hazratullah Zazai hits six 6s in an over 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
News
397   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:19 IST

HAZRATULLAH-ZAZAI

The young sensation from Afghanistan, Hazratullah Zazai has smashed six sixes in an over during the ongoing Afghan Premier League (APL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 14. 

With this record, he joined the elite list of players who have hit six sixes in an over in different forms of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Hales, Ravindra Jadeja, and Misbah-ul-Haq. 

While defending a huge total of 244 against Kabul Zwanan, the skipper Mohammad Nabi brought debutant Mazari to surprise the batsmen, but the move failed miserably. He bowled different lines but Zazai did not miss out on the opportunity. 

Mazari, who also bowled a wide, conceded 37 runs in his first over. With the help of six sixes in an over, the 20-year-old registered his fifty off just 12 deliveries, the joint-fastest in the history of the T20 cricket. The joint-record holders are Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle.

Yuvraj smashed 12-ball fifty against England in 2007 and Gayle leveled this record when he registered his fifty in the same number of balls during the Big Bash League in 2015. The next fastest fifty in this format was registered by Marcus Trescothick, who smacked a fifty off 13 balls. Interesting, all the record-holders are left-handers.

Hazratullah Zazai, who has been in great form in the ongoing tournament, dismissed for 62 off 17, which included seven sixes. He already scored a century against Nangarhar Leopards. The left-hander has an ability to become Afghanistan's future star.

Coming to the match, batting first, Balkh Legends posted a huge total of 244 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Chris Gayle's quickfire 80. While chasing this total, Zazai put on an 86-run opening partnership with Luke Ronchi in just 5.5 overs. However, their hard work went in vain as they fell short of their target by just 21 runs.

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
