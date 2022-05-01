Arachas Super Series 50 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Cricket Ireland (CA) is all set for another edition of the Arachas Super Series, the country's premier domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions. The Super Series 50 Cup will start on May 1, with the Super Series T20 Trophy set to commence on June 26.

The Typhoons will take on the Scorchers in the Super Series 50 Cup opener. Gaby Lewis’ Scorchers, who will start as the defending champions, defeated the Typhoons in the final last season. The third-team Dragons, led by Leah Paul, are back this time after missing the last two seasons due to COVID-19.

Scorchers captain Gaby Lewis said:

“Obviously last year we had a very successful season as a team, so we’ll try to replicate that, knowing that it won’t be easy. The team will have to work extra hard, as we’ve lost a few players so different players will have to step up, which makes it exciting. With the introduction of the third super series team it means more players and more competition for spots, which is brilliant. The more competition means a higher standard so there is a bit more added pressure but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Typhoons captain Laura Delany explained:

“It will be very interesting to see how the teams match up against one another. The more competitive cricket that we can play the better. Not only will it give individuals the opportunity to improve their own game, but from a team point of view it will mix things up. We obviously played against the Scorchers in every game last year, so that was tough going. It will be nice to play against a third team and given the fact that the third team is a Northern team it will be great to see the quality of players that they have based up North. It also allows more players to be involved in an elite set up.”

She added:

“We’re really looking forward to working with Paul, he seems to have a lot of experience working within the women’s game. He’s highly respected in county cricket. From a team point of view we can learn a lot from him. Clare Shillington did a brilliant job last year that probably wasn’t reflected in the results throughout the season. However, we’re looking forward to having Paul on board.

Newly-appointed captain of the Dragons, Leah Paul stated:

“I was delighted to be asked to captain the Dragons in 2022. Taking on a new challenge like this will be exciting. The Arachas Super Series gets better in standard each year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how far this squad can go in what will undoubtedly be another highly competitive series.”

Arachas Super Series 50 Cup 2022: Full schedule and match timings (All Times in IST)

May 1, Sunday

Typhoons v Scorchers, Match 1, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

May 8, Sunday

Scorchers v Dragons, Match 2, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

May 15, Sunday

Dragons v Typhoons, Match 3, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

May 22, Sunday

Scorchers v Typhoons, Match 4, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

May 29, Sunday

Dragons v Scorchers, Match 5, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

July 31, Sunday

Typhoons v Dragons, Match 6, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

August 3, Wednesday

Typhoons v Scorchers, Match 7, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

August 7, Sunday

Scorchers v Dragons, Match 8, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

August 8, Monday

Dragons v Typhoons, Match 9, Super Series 50 Cup, 3:15 PM

Arachas Super Series 50 Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will stream all the matches of both tournaments for fans in India.

Arachas Super Series 50 Cup 2022: Squads

Scorchers

Gaby Lewis (captain), Christina Coulter Reilly, Rachel Delaney, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Niamh MacNulty, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Ellie McGee, Eimear Richardson, Jenny Sparrow, Siúin Woods.

Typhoons

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Sarah Condron, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Maria Kerrison, Robyn Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Tess Maritz, Lara McBride, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Dragons

Leah Paul (captain), Amy Caulfield, Alison Cowan, Zara Craig, Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Sarah Forbes, Abbi Harrison, Amy Hunter, Charlotte Lyons, Kia McCartney, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Orla Prendergast, Jemma Rankin.

Also Read: KCA Club Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Edited by Samya Majumdar