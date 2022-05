KCA Club Championship 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Kerala Cricket Association will host the second season of the KCA Club Championship after successfully arranging the first edition at SD College Ground. A total of 10 teams will take part in the tournament this time around.

The 10 participating sides are Prathiba Cricket Club, Masters-RCC, Tripunithura Cricket Club, Jolly Rovers, AGORC, Masters Cricket Club, Eranakulam Cricket Club, BK-55, Swantons Cricket Club, and Athreya Cricket Club.

Thripunithura CC beat Masters CC by three runs in the last year’s grand finale and will look to defend their crown.

KCA president Sajan K Varghese was quoted as saying by Onmanorama:

“The second edition of the championship will reconfirm the core objectives of transforming cricket in the region by giving opportunities to many new and young players to showcase their talent and playing along with some of the best players from the state."

KCA Club Championship 2022: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

May 1, Sunday

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers, 9:00 AM

AGORC vs Masters-RCC, 1:00 PM

May 2, Monday

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, 9:00 AM

Jolly Rovers vs AGORC, 1:00 PM

May 3, Tuesday

AGORC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers, 1:00 PM

May 4, Wednesday

Jolly Rovers vs Masters-RCC, 9:00 AM

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathiba Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

May 5, Thursday

Prathiba Cricket Club vs AGORC, 9:00 AM

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, 1:00 PM

May 6, Friday

BK-55 vs Athreya Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Swantons Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

May 7, Saturday

Masters Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

BK-55 vs Swantons Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

May 8, Sunday

Swantons Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Athreya Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

May 9, Monday

Swantons Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55, 1:00 PM

May 10, Tuesday

BK-55 vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Masters Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

May 11 to May 18

Knockouts

KCA Club Championship 2022: Live streaming details

The FanCode app and website will stream all the KCA Club Championship 2022 matches for fans in India.

KCA Club Championship 2022: Squads

Prathiba Cricket Club

Anaz Nazeer, Ashwin Anand, Jackson Cleetus, Sharafuddeen NM, Alfi Francis, Arun KA, Aswanth S Sanker, Mohammed Irshad, Renjith Raveendran, Sreeraj JR, Vinil TS, Sachin PS (Wk), Sreenath K (Wk), Biju Narayanan, KC Akshay, Pathirikattu Midhun, Rahul Sharma, Vidhun Venugopal.

Masters-RCC

Ajith Raj, Albin Alias, Anandu M A, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sajeev, Akhil Scaria, Pavan Raj, Sindo Micheal, Vinod Kumar, Vinu Kumar, Rahul P (Wk), Ajinas K, Ajith KA, Ajith Vasudevan, Akshay Manohar, Aravind Rajesh, Athul Raveendran, Syam Prasad, Unnimon Sabu.

Tripunithura Cricket Club

Abdul Basith, Abhiram Hrithwik, Adithya Ramesh, Sanjeev Satheesan, Sivaraj S, Afrad Reshab P N, Akash Babu, Asok Menon, Muhammed Ashiq, Nikhil Babu, Sreehari S Nair, Vignesh E, Govind Pai (Wk), Jaganathan M R (Wk), Mhd Kaif (Wk), Sachin Suresh (Wk), Abhiram V, Hridhay Abhilash, Jose Perayil, MD Nidheesh.

Jolly Rovers

Anil Narayanan, Kamil Aboobacker, Mashood P P, Sreeharsh V Nair, Sreerag V K, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Ishaque, Rabin Krishnan, Shabin Pasha, Vatsal Govind, Dhwaj Raichura (Wk), Nikhil T (Wk), Yadu Krishnan (Wk), Akhin Sathar, Amal Ramesh, Mohammed Rizwan, Mohammed Safeer, Salman Faris, Vignesh Puthur.

AGORC

Jineesh PM, Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Mohan, Shaji M, Vishnu Babu, Vyshakh S, Abhishek Pratap, Akhil KG, Anoop G, Madan Mohan, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Arjun AK (Wk), Shahbaz Hussain (Wk), Akhil M S, Alwin Philip, Basil NP, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Krishna Kumar, Manu Krishnan, Manu MP, Neel Sunny, Perumparambath Anthaf, Sudhesan Midhun

Masters Cricket Club

Amal AG, Kevin Oscar, Pallam Anfal, Rohan Kunnummal, Anuraj J S, Atul Diamond, J Ananthakrishnan, Krishna Prasad, Niranjan V Dev, Prasanth Padmanabhan, Vaishak Chandran Bharath Surya (Wk), Vishnu Raj (Wk), Fazil Fanoos, Gokul Gopinath, KK Jiyas, Sijomon Joseph, Vinay V Varghese, Vishweshwar Suresh

Eranakulam Cricket Club

Aaron Jude, Adithya Vinod, Anuj Jotin, Arjun Aji, Febin Albert, Gireesh PG, Ajay Bhatt, Anandhu Sunil, Christy Ashwin, Harikrishan MU, Abhay Jotin (Wk), Akash Pillai (Wk), Anand Sagar (Wk), Subin S (Wk), Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Sudhi Anil.

BK-55

Anshad, Mannembeth Sreeroop, MN Neeraj Kumar, Omar Abubacker, Salman Nizar, Vyshnav, Abhijith K, Adarsh Vijayan M, Akshay Chandran, Arjun Suresh, Athul A, Neeraj Prakash, Sridhin, Dheeraj Prem, Varun Nayanar, Afreed, Ahmed Farzeen, Chovvakkaran Shahid, Muhammed Faisal M T.

Swantons Cricket Club

Harikrishnan D, KS Aravind, Salman Saleem, Ameersha SN, Fardheen Rafeeque, Jaseer CN, Liston Augustine, Shahinsha I, Ribin Varghese (Wk), Shiv Ganesh (Wk), Vishnu Mohan (c) & (Wk), Appu Prakash, Asif Salam, Gautham Mohan, Kiran Sagar, Monukrishna K P, N Afrad, Vishnu P Kumar.

Athreya Cricket Club

Aadidev TJ, Akarsh AK, Dathan KP, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Krishnan, Arjun Venugopal, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Mohit Shibu, Rojith Ganesh, Shine John Jacob, Vishnu TM, Pavan Sreedhar, Sreeraj ER (Wk), Ujwal Krishna KU (Wk), Athif Bin Ashraf, Mohammed Anas, Nipun Babu, Vivek KP.

