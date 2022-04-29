Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Zimbabwe A side will tour Nepal for three One Dayers and three T20s. The first One Day will start on April 30 while the T20s will commence on May 6.

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal, will host all matches of both formats. Tinotenda Mutombodzi will lead the Zimbabwe A side, while Sandeep Lamichhane will be the captain of the Nepal team.

This tour will be a good opportunity for young cricketing talents to make a name ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B 2022 to be hosted by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 30, Saturday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st One-Day, 8:45 AM

May 2, Monday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd One-Day, 8:45 AM

May 4, Wednesday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd One-Day, 8:45 AM

May 6, Friday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st T20, 12:45 PM

May 7, Saturday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd T20, 12:45 PM

May 9, Monday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 3rd T20, 12:45 PM

Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will stream all matches of the series for fans in India.

Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal 2022: Squads

Zimbabwe A

Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Bradley Evans, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Kudzai Maunze, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Binod Bhandari, Bhim Sharki, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Bikram Sob, Abhinash Bohara, Khushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Dev Khanal, Sagar Dhakal, Kishor Mahato, Sushan Bhari, Basir Ahmad, Sunil Dhamala

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee