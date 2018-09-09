Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Are Australians leaving cricket for other sports?

Udit Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
305   //    09 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST

ImaEnter caption
Image Source: Google Images

Lying prostrate on my bed, the 1000 decimal sound woke me up as ‘India, India, India…’ was blaring out of my TV set. I got up to turn it off, but instead saw my father ready to burst out with excitement as Sehwag and Tendulkar walked into the ground, which was till now stifled of India’s despicable bowling performance in the 2003 World-Cup Final against Australia.

Half asleep, I was too naive to judge what was happening inside the screen. The humongous score of 359 had already dented the confidence of the Indian team and the fans alike, and all that was left was the slow kill at the hands of the mighty Australian bowlers.

The gentleman on the ground, Ricky Pointing was confabulating with his teammates about the field positions and everyone was quietly obliging to his commands. Two giants – Matthew Hayden and Andrew Symonds – were staring right at the batsmen so as to unsettle them and make them nervous.

Suddenly, an ursine figure emerged from the boundary and his demeanor overshadowed the confidence of the batsman on the pitch. Any hope that was left was destroyed by Glenn McGrath, as he removed Sachin Tendulkar in his very first over.

Slowly and steadily, players came and left soon enough. The scorecard read 208-5, and any hopes of a resurgence was quashed by Brad Hogg who was replacing Australia’s main spinner Shane Warne in the World Cup, as he sent back Yuvraj Sigh back to the pavilion.

All the players of that era have now retired and the current set of players have not been able to live up to their legacy. Though the team has always been under the limelight of controversies from the start, the situation was never been so desperate for Australians that they would resort to ball tampering to win a series.

Unlike before, the current Australian team have only three players who would make headlines of their performances – Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc. With Smith and Warner out for a year, and Starc marred by the injuries, the absence of them leaves only a few players like Finch, Maxwell, and Hazlewood, to maintain the dignity of their cricketing past.

Since the Sandpaper Gate, Australia have lost a series to South Africa, England, and a Tri-Series to Pakistan, which shows how dire their situation has now become due to the exit of their two quality players. The case wasn’t the same before. They had a strong bench with players like Shane Watson waiting for someone to invite an injury for him to establish a place in the team.

The continuous turmoil between players and CA regarding their pay, and the recent sandpaper scandal, has disappointed the audiences, have scarred the future generations, and have magnetized people to look for other alternatives.

Though cricket still remains one of the most popular sports in Australia, other sports like rugby, Australian Football league (AFL), golf and tennis have been successful in making an impression among the sports enthusiasts in Australia.

AFL remains the top searched tournament and has the highest attendees in Australia, followed by cricket in the terms of search. Rugby, another popular sport in the country, is the sixth most searched sport and is second runner-up in attendance, with the first runner-up being Horse Racing.

Golf is the fifth most searched sport and remains five positions ahead of cricket in participation with cricket being at seventh. Tennis is slowly picking up with other sports and is fighting hard in the ring to take its share of support. It is the eighth most searched and third most participated sport in the country, which again puts it four positions ahead of cricket.

According to a study, children aged between 6-13 in Australia, prefer soccer over any other sport. Soccer is at the helm of every other sport with a 48.7% participation. Swimming shares the same amount of popularity in the country. Basketball is another contender which engages 30.5% of the children. Cricket is at the third position with 25% of its share. Apparently, cricket is now considered as a pass time in Australia. Slowly and steadily, cycling is also picking its pace with 55% of Australians owning a cycle for the purpose of competition.

Australia has always been a hub for sports. With all the ongoing scandals and pay disputes, the situation has paved a way for other sports to fill the void. 

For fans like me who have grown watching the intense battles between Brett Lee and Tendulkar, we would love to see the resilient Australian team giving a tough fight to teams like India, England and South Africa. A game, which has limited popularity in the world, would not want to lose another contender like West Indies. The Australian team surely does not want to go down that alley. The task of bouncing back will be onerous considering the current chunk of callow players, but I believe, CA would be able to bring the deluge of talent back to this sport.

Surely, one would want to remember this team as I and a million others belonging to that generation do and not the the way in which the current generation does, which is full of disappointments and scandals. 




 



 

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket David Warner Steven Smith Cricket Controversies Sandpaper Gate
Udit Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can...
RELATED STORY
'No celebration once we win' - The day when MS Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Moments from 2015 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 most famous Steves of cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
What Australia need to do to get back its glory days
RELATED STORY
Cricket records unlikely to be broken
RELATED STORY
5 important lessons to learn from Australia’s Sandpaper Gate
RELATED STORY
Steve vs Steve: An insight into the careers of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 114/2 (43.0 ov)
IND 292/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 154 runs with 8 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 30
TTR 46/3 (8.0 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 04:00 AM
AUA 346/10
IND-A 223/3 (70.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India A trail Australia A by 123 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Hampshire
Somerset
HAM VS SOM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us