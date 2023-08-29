Are India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup tickets sold out?

The pre-sale of tickets for the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup contest took place on Tuesday, August 29, on BookMyShow's website and application. As expected, the tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes.

Several fans who were in the queue for almost two hours returned empty-handed. However, the good news for those fans is that the general sale for the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup tickets will begin on September 3 at 8:00 PM IST on BookMyShow.

As it was on Tuesday, the demand for the tickets will be more than supply, which is why the fans will have to be in the queue for hours. However, more stands will be opened on September 3, which is why there is a higher chance of getting the tickets on Sunday evening.

BookMyShow will likely open the sales around 8:00 PM IST. The ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup start at ₹2,000 and the maximum price for one ticket is ₹1,00,000.

When will India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup tickets be available again?

As mentioned earlier, the general ticket sales for the mega clash between India and Pakistan will begin on September 3 at 8:00 PM IST. It will be the final round of online sales. There is a small chance of an offline sale for the tickets after the online ticket sales end.

The tickets that were sold in the pre-sale round earlier today were of the ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 price categories. A majority of the other price categories tickets will open only on Sunday evening.

What is the price of the most expensive ticket for the India vs Pakistan match?

The Presidential Suites - Level 4 tickets are the most expensive ones for the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They cost ₹1,00,000 each. The Premium Suites - Level 5 and Reliance End Boxes tickets cost ₹75,000, which are the second most expensive.

India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup tickets sale will resume on Sunday evening.