Are South Africa on the verge of a cricketing capitulation?

Can Faf du Plessis help steady a wobbly South African ship?

On the 22nd of October, 2019, Shahbaz Nadeem inserted the final nail in a South African coffin that had seemed lifeless for much of its tour to India. Lungi Ngidi’s dismissal didn’t only bring about a 3-0 annihilation for the Proteas, it also consigned them to their second consecutive Test series whitewash; a prospect that bordered on absurdity, just a few years ago.

Additionally, the series defeat in India came on the back of an extremely rudderless World Cup campaign, where the South Africans, for a change, wilted before the knock-out stages dawned upon them.

Unsurprisingly, the side has been thrown into turmoil, with no escape route visible on the horizon. Thus, one is inevitably drawn into the debate of whether the nation’s cricketing fortunes are on a downward spiral that can never be propelled in the opposite direction or if it is just a slight bump in an immensely obstacle-filled road to redemption.

And, unfortunately for the Proteas, the former doesn’t seem to be beyond the realms of possibility.

Over the past couple of years, South Africa have often managed to get the job done, despite not scaling the peaks one has become accustomed to. In the home series against India, they capitalised on the Indians shooting themselves in the foot whereas Australia infamously resorted to unfair means during their visit, meaning that cricket became the least of the Aussies’ concern.

Similarly, they dispatched Pakistan in an edgy series where the tide could’ve turned either way, especially considering the enormous number of twists and turns the rubber entailed.

However, a Sri Lankan side powered by Kusal Perera won the vital moments their Asian counterparts had failed at, thereby enabling the Islanders to post a sensational 2-0 series victory.

Though the Proteas recovered to thrash Sri Lanka 5-0 in the ODI assignment that followed, they unravelled spectacularly when the World Cup came calling.

South Africa weren't up to the mark at the 2019 World Cup

In contrast to the aforementioned performances though, they never really got going in England, meaning that they surrendered rather meekly and were thoroughly outplayed in several contests.

Moreover, their campaign was tainted by the constant rumours surrounding the return of a certain AB De Villiers. And, perhaps, that was the first time when many felt that there might just be more problems existing in South Africa than what met the eye.

Off-field issues have never been too far off the Proteas’ radar previously. Yet, they’ve somehow managed to tide over those troughs and catapult themselves to crests. However, in light of their recent struggles, the South Africans might just be on the verge of collapsing completely, something that seemed unimaginable considering their proud cricketing record.

A major part of the ailment plaguing the nation’s cricketing fortunes revolves around certain undesirable aspects enjoying an unnecessarily huge influence on the sport. Consequently, a few cricketers have felt the need to jump ship and completely abandon South African cricket, thereby opting to ply their trade elsewhere.

In the past couple of years, the country has seen talents such as Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell signing Kolpak deals, a contract that allows them to feature as a local player in the English county circuit. The downside to it though is that they are disabled from representing South Africa for the aforementioned duration.

Yet, neither of those cricketers seem to be regretting their decision, throwing further light on the issues existing in the Proteas’ cricketing system. And, while Morkel had arguably run his international race before switching bases, players of the ilk of Abbot, Olivier, Parnell and Rossouw were certainly talented and young enough to carve out a niche representing South Africa.

More famously, De Villiers decided to hang up his boots, despite being at the top of his game. And, though, one would do well not to be drawn into the speculation surrounding his retirement, it definitely isn’t something one can completely ignore, especially considering that it has laid bare a worrying trend.

AB De Villiers is plying his trade in numerous T20 leagues across the globe

Hence, at the moment, South Africa seem perilously close to treading a path the West Indians traversed years ago. Akin to the Proteas, the Caribbean outfit also boasted the adequate blend of talent and tenacity to cause ripples across the globe.

Yet, as the 20th century drew to a close, those cricketers seemingly fell out of love with international cricket, meaning that they preferred travelling as cricketing mercenaries; a pattern that has only waxed this decade.

And, much like their Caribbean peers, South African cricket has also immersed itself in a tussle wherein the players aren’t being monetarily rewarded properly for their efforts, thereby prompting an increase in those contemplating greener pastures.

To compound their woes, things haven’t been much better on the cricketing front. The Proteas have uncharacteristically looked for excuses, even when it would’ve been simpler to accept their shortcomings. Faf du Plessis’ recent rant about losing the toss and being put under pressure seemed quite ludicrous, considering they fluffed their lines when being accorded opportunities to significantly dent the opposition. In the process, such tirades have stoked a fire that already seemed difficult to douse.

And, though each side undergoes a transformative phase, the South Africans just don’t seem optimally equipped to ride out that storm and emerge from the rubble with their identity intact, not when they’ve collectively failed to look at themselves in the mirror.

More alarmingly though, the magnitude of these predicaments might just lead a few of their current stars to follow their countrymen into more lucrative ventures.

A few decades ago, West Indies faced similar quandaries and they have been left ruing what could’ve been, even today. And, if South Africa aren’t careful, they too could slide down that slope, with an upward trajectory exponentially tough to scale.

Over the years, the Proteas have often bounced back from setbacks to pass the next set of tests with flying colours. Yet, they haven’t been at such a crossroad in their fabled cricketing history before. And, one reckons that their future could well be defined by what transpires in the upcoming couple of years.

Unfortunately, though, they haven’t painted too vibrant a picture so far, meaning that plenty of fans might even have braced themselves for an abnormally dreary portrait.