Dhoni's 37th birthday: 37 records held by MSD in his career

MS Dhoni has been one of the finest men to ever play the sport of cricket. The sheer brilliance with bat and the street smartness behind the wickets has proved his mettle all over the world.

Being arguably the greatest ever captain, he has done wonders in the field of cricket with his brilliant presence of mind and never-give-up attitude. The Ranchi lad is the only captain to win all 3 ICC Trophies and has etched his name in many cricketing record books.

The young child who was born on the same day, 37 Years ago, started creating records right from his fifth international match. And from there, to today, the WK/Batsman just keeps creating new milestones every time he steps on the 22 Yards’ cricket pitch. Despite having heavyweights like Ganguly, Sachin, Dravid, Laxman etc in the team, it took him just 2 years to cement his spot in the team and was named the skipper of the squad in the 3rd year.

Even though he left the captaincy duties 1 and a half years ago and turns 37 today but the fact that no current cricketer even comes nearer to some of his records shows how good MS Dhoni has been over the years. The big man has created enormous no. of records in past one decade.

Nonetheless, cricket is a game of uncertainties and these records will be broken at some point in time and it will be really interesting to see that who have such capabilities.

In the following slides, we will have a look at the 37 records created by MS Dhoni.

1. The only captain to win all three ICC Trophies

MS Dhoni is the only captain to lead his team to victory in all three major ICC tournaments. He won the WT20 on 24th September 2007, the Cricket World cup on 2nd April 2011 and the Champions trophy on 23rd June 2013.

2. Most no. of stumpings in International Cricket

India’s 10 Year long drought of a good WK/Batsman ended as MS Dhoni made his debut. Today, he even holds the record of most no. of stumpings in International cricket as he has affected 178 dismissals, standing behind the stumps.

3. The first cricketer to win 150 T20 Matches as captain

MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to win 150 T20 matches as captain. He made this record in the finals of IPL 11 as his team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

4. Most sixes in international cricket as a captain

MS Dhoni’s six-hitting capabilities aren’t hidden from anyone. The man has hit 204 sixes in his captaincy career which is the most by any player.

5. Indian captain to win most no. of ODI matches

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain from India and has won a total of 110 One Day Internationals.

6. The most expensive bat in the history of cricket is MS Dhoni’s reebok bat

The bat from which MS Dhoni had hit winning six in 2011 WC Final was sold for a hefty amount of £100 at an event in London. The fund was later used by Sakshi Dhoni foundation.

7. First Indian to reach 200 sixes

MS Dhoni is the first Indian to hit 200 Sixes. His way of hitting lethal yorkers for sixers is one of the biggest reason behind it.