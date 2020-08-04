Ashish Nehra feels Mayank Agarwal will get better and better with time despite recent hiccups

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Test opener Mayank Agarwal has the potential to become successful at the highest level. Mayank Agarwal has had a fantastic start to his Test career, scoring 974 runs in 11 Tests at a brilliant average of 57.3. He also has two double hundreds to his name and has shown that he has a great temperament.

However, Mayank Agarwal did not have a great tour of New Zealand as he could score only one half-century in four innings in the Test series. As far as the ODI series was concerned, Mayank Agarwal could only score 36 runs in 3 innings. But Ashish Nehra still believes that Mayank Agarwal has great potential to become one of India's most successful Test openers and he will get better with time.

"New Zealand has always been tough, so Mayank Agarwal, I am sure he has learned a lot from the New Zealand tour. And it was not only for him, and for everyone, it was a challenge. He has shown promise, there is no doubt about it. And its early days in his career, you have to give everyone time," Ashish Nehra said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Mayank Agarwal has been a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket

Mayank Agarwal made a truckload of runs for Karnataka in domestic cricket and that is where he got recognition and a chance to play for India. He hit a brilliant half-century on debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and it was his mindset and approach towards his innings that impressed Indian skipper Virat Kohli the most.

Having an average of 48.03 in first class cricket and having scored 8240 runs, Ashish Nehra feels Mayank Agarwal has done enough to be given a longer rope. Nehra believes that Mayank Agarwal will only get better with time and will become a better batsman with more confidence shown in him.

"He has done really well in domestic games and India-A and that’s how he got his chance. He is not somebody who has been playing domestic cricket for one or two years and suddenly he comes to the scene. He has scored a lot of runs and am sure with time he will get better and better," Ashish Nehra said.