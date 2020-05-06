Ashish Nehra slams Indian cricket team selectors over Rishabh Pant's transition as MS Dhoni's replacement

Rishabh Pant (R) and MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team speedster Ashish Nehra recently voiced out his opinion on the Indian team's selectors chopping and changing the team's composition quite a bit in recent times.

In a candid chat with Aakash Chopra on the ex-Indian opener's YouTube Channel, Nehra shed light on how players should be put under pressure but need to be backed for a longer time.

"You have to keep players on their toes, there's no doubt about it. As a captain and the coach, you have to put pressure on a player which is good. But I feel there's been so much chopping and changing from two years. The selectors have selected less and chopped more," said the former Indian cricket team pacer.

Nehra, who played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is for the Indian team emphasised on how the Indian national team needs to have a settled core in place, an ideology that can bode well for the team in the long run.

"Players in the Indian cricket team have talent, but they need to be backed"

The former Indian cricket team pacer stressed on how apart from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, there is no other member in the core unit of the Indian cricket team. The Delhi-based former pacer also made mention of how players need to be backed to come good in the future.

"At this point, you don't know who is playing at No.5 or No.6 in ODIs for India. KL Rahul is playing at 5, and you were training (Rishabh) Pant as a backup for MS Dhoni but he's now serving drinks. When you see talent in a player, you need to back them," Nehra said.

Nehra made his Indian cricket team debut in a Test match against Sri Lanka back in 1999, and even essayed a role as the side's leading pacer across formats over the years. Having made quite an impact with the ball, the former Indian team pacer drew curtains on his long career after a T20I match against New Zealand in 2017.