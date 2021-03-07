Ashok Malhotra expects a close contest in the white-ball series between India & England

Former cricketer Ashok Malhotra feels that the upcoming white-ball series between India and England will be closely contested despite the hosts registering a comfortable win in the Test series.

The former India international also said that Eoin Morgan is a more positive and successful captain than Joe Root and hence, the Three Lions will be better prepared for the white-ball tour.

India and England will square off in 5 T20s, followed by a 3-match ODI series. Speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Ashok Malhotra, who played 20 ODIs for India, rated England's chances in the limited over series.

"Let's not forget, they are the World Champions in 50-over cricket. They have a different set of players who will come and play. They will not be having the hangover of losing the Test series on spinning tracks. Wickets for T20 and 50 overs will be good batting tracks. Whichever team has good strikers of the ball and has more skillfull bowlers, they will win." Malhotra said.

The 64-year-old indicated that India might have an edge in the T20s given that they have better strikers of the ball. However, he added that the 50-over series will be too close to call.

"It will be a good competitive series. In T20, maybe we have bigger strikers of the ball, but 50 over might be touch and go. Not too forget Eoin Morgan is a more successful captain than Joe Root is and a more positive cricketer."

India's record against England in white-ball formats

England v India

India holds a superior head-to-head record against England in ODIs, having won 53 matches to England's 42. Two games ended in a tie, including the famous 2011 World Cup encounter in Bengaluru.

Expectedly, India's ODI record at home is more dominant as they have won 31 games while England have won 16 ties on Indian soil

In T20Is, there is nothing to choose between the sides as both teams have won 7 encounters each.

India v England limited over series schedule

1st T20I: March 12 – , Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: March 14 – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: March 16 – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

4th T20I: March 18 – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

5th T20I: March 20 – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

1st ODI: March 23 – Pune – 1:30 PM

2nd ODI: March 26– Pune – 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: March 28 – Pune – 1:30 PM