Ashok Dinda dropped from Bengal squad for abusing bowling coach

Dec 25, 2019

Ashok Dinda was withdrawn from the Bengal squad ahead of the Ranji Trophy game against Andhra Pradesh after he reportedly abused the bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) didn’t take the matter lightly and asked the veteran fast bowler to apologize to the bowling coach, which he refused.

The team management and the board, thereafter, decided to remove Dinda’s name from the squad and if sources are to be believed, this might as well end Dinda’s season if he doesn’t issue an apology.

This is not the first time that Dinda's name has been associated with controversy. A couple of seasons back; he had an ugly altercation with left-arm spinner, Pragyan Ojha, in a training session for Bengal.

It got to an extent where both the players were close to exchanging blows before the other players intervened and the situation was pacified.

Dinda has been one of the most successful fast bowlers for Bengal over the years in first-class cricket. He has played 115 first-class matches so far and has registered more than 400 wickets to his name at an average of 28.35.

The 35-year old has been fairly useful for Bengal in white-ball cricket as well. However, with him being on the wrong side of his thirties now, the selectors left him out of the Bengal squad for the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and went into the tournament with younger fast bowlers.

Dinda has also represented the Indian national cricket team in his 15-year long career. He has played 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is grabbing 12 and 17 wickets in the two formats respectively.