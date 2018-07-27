Ashwin's injury scare, Sachin meets his guru and more - Cricket News Today, July 27, 2018

The heated lead-up to a high-profile Test series between two bigwigs of world cricket, a political triumph of a cricketing great and an international cricketer's connection with a rape case: cricket has been brimming with news recently.

We bring you a brief round-up of the game's trending tales over the last one day, clubbing them together for you to read over your evening cup of coffee.

Here are some of the highlights from the cricketing world and its extended circles ahead of the last weekend of July 2018:

#5 Adil Rashid calls Michael Vaughan's comments stupid

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid has been turning heads with his turn and guile - and was recently inducted in the England squad for the first Test against India. Not everyone was happy, especially former England captain Michael Vaughan, who called his inclusion 'ridiculous'.

Rashid has a white-ball only contract at Yorkshire.

The leg-spinner, in return, called Vaughan's statements 'stupid', saying that his opinion 'doesn't matter'.

"He can say a lot and he thinks people might listen, but I don't think they do. There has been a lot of hoo-ha. I don't see what the big deal is, with people talking about me being retired. I didn't say anything about retirement, which some pundits have said," Rashid told BBC.

"It was not an easy decision, but when your country wants you and asks if you are available, you cannot just say no," he added.

Replying to Rashid's response, Vaughan said: "Being called stupid for wanting a player to be professional and play a red-ball game to prepare for the number one Test team in the world is an official career highlight".

"The cricket world has officially gone nuts," Vaughan was quoted as saying.

