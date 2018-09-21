Asia Cup 2018: 2 changes India should make today against Bangladesh

India has had a steady start to the Asia Cup 2018. After a narrow victory against Hong Kong in the first match, India comprehensively beat their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2nd game. Hence, they have entered the Super Four stage of the tournament in good form.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, hammered Sri Lanka in their first match, and lost miserably against Afghanistan yesterday. Hence, they have had a mixed bag of results going into the Super Four. It is certain that Bangladesh will bring their A-game against India today and hence India should not be complacent.

Let us look at the 2 changes India should make in the crucial encounter today.

#2 KL Rahul in for Hardik Pandya

In the 2nd game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya suffered an acute back injury and hence was stretchered off during the first innings. Hence, unfortunately, the star all-rounder has been ruled out in the remaining part of the tournament.

KL Rahul, who has had a relatively good English tour would be a good option to replace Hardik Pandya. He would strengthen the already formidable batting order and would bat at No.3. With Rahul batting in the top order, it would prove to be a mammoth task for any opposition team to dislodge the top order without them causing any damage.

Hence, it would be a good choice to bring KL Rahul in place of the injured Hardik Pandya against Bangladesh today.

