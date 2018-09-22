Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Reasons why Manish Pandey should be in India's starting XI 

Avik Das
ANALYST
Feature
401   //    22 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST

Australia v India - Game 5

The Asia Cup started last week and it has been an entertaining tournament so far. In fact, the Asia Cup had some shocking results in the first week of the tournament. The five-time Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka were eliminated in the first round as they lost both their matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Hong Kong also surprised India and they had a nail-biting contest against the defending champions India. Subsequently, India came up with an awe-inspiring performance against the arch-rival Pakistan and crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets. India had a splendid match last night and defeated Bangladesh convincingly by 7 wickets.

India have looked competent so far and they have a bright chance to defend the title successfully. India's batting has been fantastic without Virat Kohli but the middle-order still has an instability. The openers have scored plenty of runs but the middle-order has not been fully tested yet. Rayadu was exceptional against Hong Kong and he scored a half-century. He remained not out against Pakistan but failed against Bangladesh. Moreover, his strike rate has been quite substandard in the Asia Cup.

Dinesh Karthik scored 33 against Hong Kong and remained not out against Pakistan. However, MS Dhoni came to bat at number four against Bangladesh and scored a handy knock. Dhoni is the most experienced batsman of the Indian team and he might guide Indian middle-order in the remaining matches of Asia Cup. Manish Pandey is a sterling middle-order batsman but he is yet to play a match in the Asia Cup. India can try him in the next game.

Here are the 2 reasons why Manish Pandey should feature in the starting XI:

#2 Excellent fielder

Fielding is an essential quality of a top-notch team and India's fielding has been up there with the best in the last couple of years. India have added the criteria to pass yo-yo test in the selection process and fitness is the prime reason for the test. Meanwhile, a good fielding side must maintain a stupendous fitness level.

Manish Pandey is an incredible fielder and he has the ability to save plenty of runs on the field. Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion has boosted the fielding of the Indian team and Manish Pandey can improve India's fielding performance marginally in the Asia Cup. Ambati Rayadu failed the yo-yo test a couple of months ago and he could not play the England series. He is not swift on the field and it can cost India important catches as well as runs.

But Manish has already shown his fielding skill in the ongoing Asia Cup. He came in as a substitute of the injured Hardik Pandya against Pakistan and he took a stunning catch to dismiss Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

#1 Current batting form

Australia v India - Game 5
Manish was in extraordinary form in the Quadrangular series

The Indian selectors picked Manish Pandey in the Asia Cup and his recent batting form was responsible for his selection. Though he has played 22 ODI matches for India, he has not been able to cement his place yet. He helped India A to win the Quadrangular series last month and he played some big knocks in the tournament.

Manish scored 306 runs in four games of the Quadrangular series and he remained not out in all four matches. As a matter of fact, he scored two half-centuries and a century in the tournament. Given his recent batting form, he definitely deserves a place in the starting eleven.

He has a remarkable batting technique and he is adept at playing big knocks. Manish Pandey has the ability to score runs quickly and his strike rate is 93 in the ODI Cricket. 


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Manish Pandey Leisure Reading
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 reasons why Manish Pandey is the ideal finisher for India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Where should MS Dhoni bat in the Asia Cup 2018?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
India's Best XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Manish Pandey eyeing ODI spot ahead of Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manish Pandey to be included in the squad for...
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Asia...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India may not win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us