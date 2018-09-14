Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bowlers who are expected to do well in the tournament

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    14 Sep 2018, 15:05 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The Asia Cup is going to start from tomorrow and it is expected to be an exciting tournament. The first match will be between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Bangladesh reached the Asia Cup final in 2016 and they will be aiming to do well this time. Likewise, Sri Lanka won the title five times and they can not be underestimated.

India won the Asia Cup last time around and the Men in Blue will be aiming to defend the crown successfully. Pakistan have a well-balanced squad and they are optimistic after an impressive Champions Trophy victory last year. Therefore, it is arduous to pick a winner this time.

UAE will host the Asia Cup this time and six teams will take part. As a matter of fact, UAE pitches are similar to the subcontinent pitches and the pitches are anticipated to be batting friendly. But still, top-notch bowlers can perform well in the UAE pitches. Here we discuss 3 bowlers who can do well in the Asia Cup. 

#3 Mohammed Amir


Somerset v Pakistan - Tour Match
Mohammed Amir

The lanky fast bowler is one of the best pacers of Pakistan and he is certainly the leader of the Pakistani bowling unit. He can regularly bowl over 145 kph speed which is certainly impressive. Furthermore, he has many variations in his arsenal. For instance, he can swing the ball both ways and he can perfectly execute deadly yorkers.

The 26-year-old speedster has played 43 ODI matches for Pakistan. He has taken 58 wickets at an average of 29.76. Amir was exceptional in the Champions Trophy last year and his performance helped Pakistan to lift the trophy. His performance was noteworthy in the Champions Trophy final against India. Pakistan will be hoping to see the same performance from him in the Asia Cup as it will increase their chances of winning the trophy.

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Amir Kuldeep Yadav
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
