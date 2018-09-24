Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against Afghanistan

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
616   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:32 IST

India have played brilliantly so far in the 2018 Asia Cup and remain the only team which unbeaten so far in the tournament. They've performed exceedingly well in all three departments i.e. batting, bowling and fielding. India's fielding particularly against Pakistan yesterday was praiseworthy.

With India having already qualified for the final by virtue of victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, they should rest their senior bowlers who are known to be injury-prone. Hence, it is expected that Rohit Sharma will change his team for tomorrow's match and give chances to those who haven't played a single game in the tournament so far.

Let us look at the 3 changes India should make against Afghanistan tomorrow.

#3 Axar Patel for Chahal

Chahal has had a very good Asia Cup so far with the ball. He has often been brought in to bowl in the opening power-play by skipper Rohit Sharma and has shown his temperament in tough situations against quality batsmen. After playing each and ever One-Day and T20 match in England, Chahal should be rested in the inconsequential match against Afghanistan.

Axar Patel, who has picked up 45 wickets in 39 matches at an impressive economy rate of 4.43, deserves a chance to play against Afghanistan. Having consistently performed in the IPL for his team Kings XI Punjab over the years, Ravi Shastri should let Axar play his first match in the tournament tomorrow.

#2 Manish Pandey for Ambati Rayudu

Despite openers Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan dominating the proceedings with the bat for India, in the Asia Cup so far, Ambati Rayudu has got his opportunities in the tournament and has scored 116 runs in 4 matches at a healthy average of 58. He should be rested in the next match and kept fresh for the crucial Asia Cup 2018 final.

Manish Pandey, who took an outstanding catch as a substitute fielder against Pakistan in India's 2nd match in the Asia Cup, should replace Rayudu against Afghanistan tomorrow. Pandey has played some crucial knocks for India over the years and is worthy of a place in tomorrow's starting XI.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed for Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been in terrific form for India at the 2018 Asia Cup. He has troubled the batsmen with his pace, accurate line and length, slinging action and economical opening powerplay overs.

Being an injury-prone bowler, Bumrah should be rested tomorrow in order to remain match fit and fresh in the final. Khaleel Ahmed, who put up an impressive bowling display against Hong Kong by picking up 3 important wickets, should replace Bumrah in the game tomorrow. It was quite harsh to drop him after he performed exceedingly well in India's first game in the Asia Cup.

