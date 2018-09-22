Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 impressive aspects about Rohit Sharma's captaincy from first 3 matches 

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
2.46K   //    22 Sep 2018, 14:29 IST

Rohit Sharma's has proven to be an excellent captain for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians. In absence of Virat Kohli, he got a golden opportunity to put his credentials on the table as the captain of an Indian side.

Asia Cup is by no means a casual tournament like a series against Zimbabwe or any other minnow side, it is an important tournament which has established teams like arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Moreover, any tournament in which India plays Pakistan can never be taken for granted.

Rohit Sharma has a huge responsibility on his shoulders and his performance in Asia cup as a captain will be put under the scanner due to the importance of the tournament for the Indian team.

Let's take a look at few aspects of his captaincy which have stood out during the first three games of the tournament for India:

#1 Does not play safe

In spite of playing his first ODI as a captain after a gap of almost 1 year, Rohit Sharma was willing to take a risk and gave an opportunity to youngsters during the match against Hong Kong.

Khaleel Ahmed was given an ample opportunity to bowl during his debut match in spite of a risk of losing the match as HongKong was in a very good position. Also, instead of going with KL Rahul he gave an extended opportunity to fringe players like Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik, which also tells you that he is not afraid to give opportunities to those players whom he believes in.

#2 Not rigid

Rohit Sharma did not bowl Kedar Jadhav in the match against Bangladesh in spite of Jadhav picking up three wickets in the previous match, which was a right thing to do considering the fact that main bowlers were going well in the match and there was no need to bring in a part-timer like Jadhav in the attack. It has been seen in the past that captains have a tendency to bowl part-timers for longer than necessary whenever part-timers taste a bit of success.

He brought in Jadeja straightaway in the side in spite of the fact that he has been on the sidelines since long in the one day cricket. He sent in MS Dhoni at number four during the match against Bangladesh to get him much needed batting practice instead of playing safe with the regular number four Dinesh Karthik.

#3 Learns his lessons quickly and has the ability to bat responsibly as a captain

Rohit Sharma got out in the 20's during the match against HongKong, which was an opportunity gone a begging as he would have liked to score big against a weak opponent. Against Pakistan, he scored a quick-fire fifty and then got out through a casual shot.

Although India was not chasing a big total and the opening stand between him and Shikhar Dhawan gave a solid platform to Indian chase, he was visibly unhappy after getting out. It was quite evident that he wanted to carry on and take his team to the finishing line in order to lead by example.

Eventually, he did complete the job against Bangladesh and scored 83 not out in the winning chase. This tells you that he learnt his lesson quickly and has the ability to bat responsibly as a captain, also, he can lead the side by example.




Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
