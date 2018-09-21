Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who can be rested for Bangladesh game

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.81K // 21 Sep 2018, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shikhar Dhawan might be rested in India's first Super Four clash

After a nervous start to their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Hong Kong, Rohit Sharma's India displayed their true class against the arch-rivals Pakistan. With two wins in two games, they are all set to face Bangladesh in their first clash of Super Four.

The opponents, Bangladesh are, however, a bit down on morale. They were outclassed in all departments by Afghanistan and will face India the very next day after a humiliating defeat. The schedule of the current edition of Asia Cup is something deemed as incomprehensible by many.

While Bangladesh gets no rest and are travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, India got just a day's rest after two matches in two days. They will get a rest day after the match against Bangladesh and will then have to face the other two seemingly tougher sides - Pakistan and Afghanistan, in three days' time. Such an arduous schedule in the scorching heat of Dubai is excruciating, and hence India can opt to rest some players before the two big games. Let us have a look at three such players who can be rested for this match:

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has done well in the first two games

A few months ago, Dinesh Karthik was nowhere near the selectors' plans for the ICC World Cup 2019. But with his immaculate consistency, he is now an important member of the side. He scored 33 runs in the first game while made a crucial contribution of an unbeaten 31 against Pakistan, which makes it nearly impossible for Rohit Sharma to get him out of the preferred playing XI.

However, Karthik was a member of the Indian side that toured England and since this year's IPL, he has constantly been in action. Henceforth, the team management might opt to give Karthik some rest and try out other options. The star of IPL 2018, KL Rahul had a below average England series but in sub-continental conditions, he can prove to be lethal and should be tried against Bangladesh.

1 / 3 NEXT