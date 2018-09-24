Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Players India might rest against Afghanistan

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
762   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:31 IST

Enter capt

Finishing the first round on top saw India producing even better performances in the super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2018. A big win against Bangladesh in the first match of the second round was followed by an even bigger one against arch-rivals Pakistan.

With new captain leading the side, India weren't top favorites of the tournament before the start, however, the Men-in-Blue proved themselves by winning all the matches so far in the tournament

Three players, namely, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur got injured midway, paving way for Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, and Siddhart Kaul. However, only Jadeja has got a go in the playing XI so far.

Having almost qualified for the finals, India might try a few new players in the last match of super 4s round by resting some who have been playing continuously in order to both keep them fit and give other players a chance.

In this piece, we predicted three of the players, India ire expected to rest tomorrow against Afghanistan:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

India's southpaw opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has been in fabulous form in Asia Cup after a dark phase in England. The 32-year-old started the tournament with a big knock of 127 runs against Hong Kong.

In the two matches later, Dhawan scored 46 and 40, while in the last match against Pakistan, he bagged the man of the match award by smashing another ton. He scored 114 runs off 100 balls with the help of 16 fours and 2 sixes.

Shikhar might be rested for Afghanistan encounter to keep him fit for the all-important finals. He could be replaced by another opener, KL Rahul, who hasn't played any match in the tournament so far.




Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
Contact Us Advertise with Us