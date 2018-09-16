Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 players that can play at No. 3 in place of Kohli

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
77   //    16 Sep 2018, 17:33 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
As Kohli has been given the rest, Indian team would require a suitable player to bat at No. 3

Virat Kohli has been given the rest from the Asia Cup as he is still not fully recovered from his back problem.

Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team in UAE in the absence of Kohli.

Rohit has captained his IPL team Mumbai Indians and he has led his team to title victory thrice in his guidance.

India would be facing teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hongkong, Afganistan, and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

It would be an important tournament for India to check its team and its preparations for the World Cup 2019 in England.

As Kohli has been given the rest, Indian team would require a suitable player to bat at No. 3. It is a tough job to bat at this position as this position acts as a bridge between the openers and the middle order.

A No. 3 batsman has to bat under pressure if openers are dismissed early. He also sets the course of the match by setting a good target for the opposition.

Here are the three players who could be ideal replacements for Kohli at No.3.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
Rayudu has performed at No.3 for India in the past

Ambati Rayudu got a new life when he was picked by CSK in this year's IPL. Before the start of the season, everyone was skeptical about Rayudu and his career.

But Rayudu proved his every critic wrong, as he redefined his batting style for CSK and went on to score 602 runs at a staggering strike rate of 149.75, his highest in the IPL.

Rayudu was removed from the squad for England tour after he failed the Yo-Yo test. He was disappointed by the events occurred. He then trained hard to pass all his fitness tests. His hard work paid off and he was selected in the squad for the Asia Cup.

Rayudu makes a very good case for himself to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Kohli. Rayudu has the experience to bat at this position from the past. He is also in very good form. In his 4 innings in India A Quadrangular series, he scored with an average of 62.33. Rayudu could be a stable option for India at number 3 for the Asia Cup.

