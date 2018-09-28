Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Players who can win the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    28 Sep 2018, 00:46 IST

<p>
Asia Cup 2018 is a huge success

The 14th edition of Asia Cup will conclude today with the final being contested between India and Bangladesh. The tournament had everything – one-sided fixtures, nail-biting games, India-Pakistan rivalry, a ‘tie’ and a lot of unpredictability.

Though the tournament happened within a short span of time with a cramped schedule, it turned out to be a successful one. Hong Kong’s fighting spirit against India, Afghanistan’s meteoric rise, Sri Lanka’s early elimination, India-Afghanistan encounter and Bangladesh’s upset against Pakistan will remain in the minds of cricket fans for a long time.

With the tournament reaching the end, let us look at three players who can win the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid is currently leading the bowling chart with 10 wickets
Rashid is currently leading the bowling chart with 10 wickets

As expected, Rashid Khan was one of the star performers for Afghanistan in this year’s Asia Cup. He was a consistent performer for Afghanistan. Currently, he is leading the bowling chart with ten wickets from five matches. An economy rate of 3.73 is a testament to his exceptional skills. His capability of snatching wickets in the crucial stages of the game was the biggest advantage for Afghanistan.

Besides, he had a single 50+ score with an impressive strike rate of 142.62. Overall, he is a great asset to the Afghanistan cricket team. Even though his team was eliminated from the tournament, his overall impressive performances make him one of the contenders for the award.

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
