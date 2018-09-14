Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who deserve a chance to play in the tournament

Team India will be looking to come out victorious in UAE.

The Asia Cup is set to kick off tomorrow with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka. India will begin their journey on Tuesday against Hong Kong.

The Indian fans will be looking to put the disappointment of the English tour behind them by lifting the Asia Cup. Team India clearly has the best team on the continent but the management has decided to rest some key players for the tournament.

As a result, the team will be travelling to UAE without their captain Virat Kohli. In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will be leading a youthful Indian side in the tournament.

Let's take a look at three Indian players who deserve a chance to play in the starting XI at the Asia Cup.

#3 KL Rahul

Rahul deserves a chance in UAE.

Admittedly, KL Rahul had a torrid time in England. He flopped in both ODIs and Tests before scoring an incredible 149 in the final innings of the last Test. That knock showcased the talent and ability that Rahul has. He only needs to get it together to become one of Team India's most dependable batsmen.

The team must keep faith in Rahul's abilities. With all due respect, Hong Kong are not the strongest team in the tournament and if Rahul manages to get a big knock against them, then he could regain his confidence and probably go on to have a huge tournament.

Dropping Rahul now might bring short-term benefits but he is expected to be a part of this team for years to come. Not playing him in such an important tournament might harm his confidence further. He at least deserves another chance to showcase his abilities in the Indian jersey.

