Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Bangladesh can expect more this time

Despite playing the final of the Asia Cup twice, the Bangladesh cricket team failed to clinch the trophy even once. But this time around they are expecting something big in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in UAE from 15 to 28 September.

The Bangladesh team is already in the city of Dubai where they will take Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament. Before the prestigious tournament kicked off, we take a deep look at the Bangladesh team to find 3 reasons why they can really expect to finish the event on a positive note this time around.

#3 Addition of Shakib boosts the confidence of Bangladesh

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

Because of a finger injury, the participation of the best all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan in the Asia Cup was uncertain. Shakib has been playing taking painkillers since the Nidahas Trophy earlier this year due to intolerable pain on the finger.

He insisted that he needs to go under the knife of doctors after the West Indies series recently. But, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) authority was not in favour of this stance of Shakib.

They wanted him to play in the Asia Cup, managing his pain like he did during the West Indies series where he played a pivotal role for Bangladesh to win both of the limited-overs series. Shakib overturned his stance and decided to undergo surgery after the event.

Shakib is the most experienced player of Bangladesh cricket team. So, his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad surely boosts the much-needed confidence for the Tigers. They are set to have the services of Shakib from the very beginning of the tournament. And this can be the most important thing for Bangladesh.

