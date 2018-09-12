Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Bangladesh can expect more this time

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
391   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:59 IST

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

Despite playing the final of the Asia Cup twice, the Bangladesh cricket team failed to clinch the trophy even once. But this time around they are expecting something big in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in UAE from 15 to 28 September.

The Bangladesh team is already in the city of Dubai where they will take Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament. Before the prestigious tournament kicked off, we take a deep look at the Bangladesh team to find 3 reasons why they can really expect to finish the event on a positive note this time around.

#3 Addition of Shakib boosts the confidence of Bangladesh

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

Because of a finger injury, the participation of the best all-rounder in the world, Shakib Al Hasan in the Asia Cup was uncertain. Shakib has been playing taking painkillers since the Nidahas Trophy earlier this year due to intolerable pain on the finger.

He insisted that he needs to go under the knife of doctors after the West Indies series recently. But, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) authority was not in favour of this stance of Shakib.

They wanted him to play in the Asia Cup, managing his pain like he did during the West Indies series where he played a pivotal role for Bangladesh to win both of the limited-overs series. Shakib overturned his stance and decided to undergo surgery after the event.

Shakib is the most experienced player of Bangladesh cricket team. So, his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad surely boosts the much-needed confidence for the Tigers. They are set to have the services of Shakib from the very beginning of the tournament. And this can be the most important thing for Bangladesh.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Mustafizur Rahman can be the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Tamim Iqbal can be the best...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Why Bangladesh should plan 2018 Asia Cup without Shakib...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
How Bangladesh can be a strong contender for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Rafique feels spinners will struggle in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
Down the wire: 2012 Asia Cup final - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us