Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India beat Pakistan

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
249   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

Enter caption

The India-Pakistan encounter always remains an exciting one, however, today's match was more of a one-sided affair. The arch-rivals were meeting for the twelfth time in Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium, where India dominated from the very start of the match.

Fans across both the countries though would have hoped for a close contest, but that wasn't the case as Indian bowlers ripped through the Pakistan batting line-up, ending up winning the match by 8 wickets. Anything under 200 against strong Indian team is never easy to defend for any side of the world and same happened in this match.

After a great show by bowlers, the match slipped further for Pakistan with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan giving India a fabulous opening stand of 86 runs.

There were several reasons that made India stun Pakistan by mammoth eight wickets, here we pinnacle three of them:

#1 Wrong toss strategy

Toss plays an important role and that is known well to all, however, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pulled off a surprising decision by opting to bat first after winning the toss. Most of the times, teams want to bowl first against India, knowing their strong chasing ability.

Pakistan misjudged the pitch and were aiming 300 runs on a 250-run track. In this fumble, they allowed India to trouble them with early blows, making them bundle on meagre 162 runs.

#2 Early wickets by Indian bowlers

Losing wickets in first ten overs always haunt and Pakistan lost both their openers within three overs. That was when the game started slipping from their hands. After those wickets, Indian bowlers got the needed booster, which they missed in the last match against Hong Kong.

They kept bowling tight lines throughout the innings, despite there was a big partnership between Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. Former's wicket again got the flow going in India's way as they kept taking wickets on regular intervals afterwards.

#3 Strong start by Indian openers

After a weak start against Hong Kong, Indian openers made a strong comeback against Pakistan. The duo of Rohit and Dhawan produced the 86-run stand, which helped India chase down the meagre total easily.

Rohit scored fiery 52 of 39 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes while on the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan made 46 of 54. The duo provided the platform for Rayudu and Karthik to finish the match in style.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
Asia Cup, 2018: Three reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Pakistan will defeat India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 reasons why this Asia Cup might not be...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 things India need to overcome in order...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why India start as favourites in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 5 : India vs Pakistan, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 factors that will determine the India vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us