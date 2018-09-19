Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong, 3 things we learnt from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018, 10:33 IST

In a low key encounter at Dubai, Hong Kong won the toss and decided to bowl. Rohit and Dhawan strung together a decent partnership. Once Rohit was dismissed, Rayudu combined with Dhawan and kept the scoreboard ticking at regular intervals.

The Hong Kong spinners utilized the dry pitch to perfection and did not allow the experienced Indian batsmen to run away with the match. Once, Rayudu departed Karthik gave Shikhar decent company before falling to left-arm spinner Kinchit Shah. Dhoni came in at number 5 but disappointed everyone as he went for a duck. Dhawan got to his century but failed to convert it into a mammoth score as he departed for 127.

India’s decision to go with five bowlers did not help their batting cause as it severely slowed down their acceleration towards the end. They only scored 47 runs from the final 10 overs and finished with 285 runs on the board, way below the expected total at the 40 over mark.

The Hong Kong openers began the chase in a very positive manner as they scored boundaries regularly against India’s spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar. What looked like a decent partnership turned into a potential game-changing one as they kept accelerating at a decent pace and kept the required run rate under 6 for the first 20 overs.

After a humungous opening stand of 174 runs, Kuldeep Yadav finally struck with the wicket of Anshuman Rath. Then, a mini-collapse ensued as India dismissed Nizakat Khan, Carter and Babar Hayat one after the other. India showed their experience in the last few overs as they kept a calm head and ensured there were no free balls to score boundaries.

In the end, Hong Kong fell short by 26 runs in their spirited chase. Here are the 3 things we learnt from the match,

#1 Dhawan’s consistency in ODIs

Image result for dhawan odi

Dhawan is slowly becoming one of India’s best openers in ODIs as he scored the 14th century of his career in just 105 innings which is just 2 more than Virat Kohli. This year, he has been in unstoppable form in ODIs with 570 runs at an average of 63.33 and a mindblowing strike rate of 106.34.

In spite of an arduous tour of England, Shikhar showed no signs of slowing down in ODIs as he looked very comfortable throughout and stroked his way to another enterprising century. Dhawan will be one of India’s key players during the World Cup provided he continues his fine run of form.

