Asia Cup 2018: 4 potential game changers for the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.77K // 14 Sep 2018, 14:13 IST

Amir could play a huge role in the outcome of the clash

When the last time Asian arch-rivals met, despite being the mega finals of ICC Champions Trophy, it was a one-sided affair, which mostly doesn't happen when these two sides play each other.

The one is called the cricketing-king of Asia while the other is known by mother-of-unexpected turnarounds. India and Pakistan, the neighbors whose cricket stories are known to almost everyone around the World, are going to clash for one more time in the upcoming Asia Cup, which starts from tomorrow at UAE.

The match that is scheduled on 19th September, five days away, is one of the most looked-after encounters in this year's cricket calendar.

While players, team management of both the teams are weaving plans to counter each other, so are fans, cricket pundits predicting various angels of the match.

As the clash encloses enormous relevance, here we bring you the predicted players who might steal the show and come out as man-of-the-match in the encounter:

#4 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya could have a major say in the outcome of the match

India's premium all-rounder, Hardik Pandya whose stunning innings in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan is still fresh in the memory of the fans of both the countries, might complete the job that he left half-done last time around.

The tall, athletic, Pandya though has been struggling with his form recently undoubtedly would be one of the strong links for India in Asia Cup.

He owns 670 runs and 40 wickets in 41 ODIs and is currently the only bowling all-rounder in the Indian team.

The Baroda all-rounder has played just two ODIs against Pakistan, both in Champions Trophy last year at England.

In the first match, he scored unbeaten 20 runs and scalped two wickets while as in the second one, he scored 76 and took one wicket.

He would be aiming to make most of the upcoming match and help India defeat arch-rivals in the mega encounter.

