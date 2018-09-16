Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 Best performances of Mushfiqur Rahim in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    16 Sep 2018, 10:53 IST

Bangladesh v England - 2nd ODI
Rahim played some brilliant match-winning knock in ODIs

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the most popular Bangladeshi cricketers today. The wicket-keeper is known for playing valuable knocks whenever the team loses early wickets and ends up in deep trouble.

Rahim has featured in 188 matches for his country and scored 4972 runs at an average of 33.82. He has 6 centuries and 29 half-centuries under the belt and is definitely one of the players to watch out for in this Asia Cup 2018.

#5 106 vs Pakistan, 2015

Rah
Rahim scored a quick-fire 106 to take Bangladesh to 329

In 2015, Bangladesh hosted Pakistan for a 3-match ODI series. In the first ODI, after winning the toss, the hosts opted to bat first. Rahim who came out to bat very early after losing two wickets in quick succession, went on to score a quick-fire 106 off just 77 balls, accompanied by 13 fours and 2 sixes.

He stitched a 178-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal for the third wicket and took Bangladesh to a huge total of 329. The latter scored 132 off 135 balls and registered his fifth ODI century, his first against Pakistan.

Pakistan in return, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got dismissed all-out for 250 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Arafat Sunny both came up big and picked up 3 wickets each. Rahim was given the Man of the Match for his blistering innings.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: 5 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group B Analysis
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's predicted XI to face Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us