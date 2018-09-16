Asia Cup 2018: 5 Best performances of Mushfiqur Rahim in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 196 // 16 Sep 2018, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rahim played some brilliant match-winning knock in ODIs

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the most popular Bangladeshi cricketers today. The wicket-keeper is known for playing valuable knocks whenever the team loses early wickets and ends up in deep trouble.

Rahim has featured in 188 matches for his country and scored 4972 runs at an average of 33.82. He has 6 centuries and 29 half-centuries under the belt and is definitely one of the players to watch out for in this Asia Cup 2018.

#5 106 vs Pakistan, 2015

Rahim scored a quick-fire 106 to take Bangladesh to 329

In 2015, Bangladesh hosted Pakistan for a 3-match ODI series. In the first ODI, after winning the toss, the hosts opted to bat first. Rahim who came out to bat very early after losing two wickets in quick succession, went on to score a quick-fire 106 off just 77 balls, accompanied by 13 fours and 2 sixes.

He stitched a 178-run partnership with Tamim Iqbal for the third wicket and took Bangladesh to a huge total of 329. The latter scored 132 off 135 balls and registered his fifth ODI century, his first against Pakistan.

Pakistan in return, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got dismissed all-out for 250 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Arafat Sunny both came up big and picked up 3 wickets each. Rahim was given the Man of the Match for his blistering innings.

1 / 5 NEXT