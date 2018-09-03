Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
487   //    03 Sep 2018, 02:53 IST

is the first and the only Bangladeshi player to have scored more than ten thousand international runs
Iqbal is the first and the only Bangladeshi player to have scored more than ten thousand international runs

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on 15th of this month. The tournament will be played in the ODI format this time with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held next year. It is to be noted that the previous tournament in 2016 was played in the T20 format ahead of the then World T20.

As far as the history of this tournament is concerned, India has been the most successful team winning the trophy six times, most by any team.

But, if we look at the last three editions, it is Bangladeshi team which has performed outstandingly given their rankings.

They have made it to the finals two out of three times in the presence of teams like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In 2012, they came closest to winning the trophy when they lost to Pakistan in final by only 2 runs. In the last edition too, they beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in group stage matches and reached the final.

Bangladesh team will be riding high on confidence after their outstanding performance against Windies in the last month.

They won the ODI as well as the T20 series there. They will be happy to carry forward the form into this tournament.

Bangladesh will start their campaign against Sri Lanka which also happens to be the inaugural match of the 14-day long tournament.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at the five key players for Bangladesh whose performances will decide the team's fortune in the tournament.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

A prolific run-scorer, Tamim Iqbal is arguably the greatest batsman Bangladesh has ever produced. He is the first and the only Bangladeshi player to have scored more than ten thousand international runs.

He has been playing for his team for almost a decade and is one of the most experienced players in the side. Much of Bangladesh's success in the recent years can be credited to his aggressive ways of batting at the top of the order.

By giving a solid start as an opening batsman, he has helped his team to score a good, competitive total on most occasions.

He is in a great form as is obvious by his batting brilliance against West Indies in the last series. He smashed two centuries in three matches and was highest run-scorer in that series. Once again, the onus will be on his shoulders to provide a good start to the team.

Tamim Iqbal in ODIs:

Matches - 182, Runs - 6305, Avg. - 36.24, HS - 154, 50/100 - 42/11

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
BCCI to announce Indian Squad for Asia Cup  2018 on...
RELATED STORY
Tamim and Bangladesh eye Super Four spot in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan gets the green signal to undergo surgery 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India probable squad for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us