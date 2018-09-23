Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones waiting for Indian team in today's game against Pakistan

Vaibhav Joshi

India is all set to take on their arch-rivals Pakistan today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Unlike the previous game, this India-Pakistan encounter will have a lot at stake for both the teams. A win for any, India or Pakistan, will see them cruising to the finals of the Asia Cup 2018.

India and Pakistan will approach the match with a lot of confidence after having won their previous games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively. Besides a good encounter on the cards, the Indian team will be awaiting a handful of milestones in the game against Pakistan.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at five milestones that the Indian team will be waiting for in the upcoming game against their immediate neighbors.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal approaching 50 ODI wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner, has been on an upward curve in the scheme of limited overs cricket, especially in ODIs. Virat Kohli has instilled a great sense of confidence in him which has proved to be a great driver for his performances in ODI cricket.

Chahal has now become a regular member of the Indian squad for some time now. He had a decent start to the Asia Cup with an exceptional performance in India's opening game against Hong Kong. However, he has failed to emulate the same in the subsequent matches. But, he has managed to keep the batsmen on their toes with a low economy rate.

In today's game against the arch-rivals Pakistan, Chahal will look to achieve a milestone in ODI cricket. The leggie needs only two wickets to become the fifth fastest Indian bowler to take 50 ODI wickets. Moreover, he will also become the second fastest Indian spinner after Kuldeep Yadav to achieve the feat of 50 ODI wickets.

