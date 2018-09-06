Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last Asia Cup

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.97K   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:38 IST

Asia Cup 2018 is just around the corner, and the respective teams have started their preparations for the tournament. The league will unfold from 15th of September in the UAE. This Asia Cup will turn out to be important for many players who will be targeting it as a platform to cement their place in their respective squads for the upcoming World Cup in 2019.

The Asia Cup 2018 will be featuring six teams, namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The league matches will be played in two groups of three each. 

Although many players will be playing the Asia Cup for the first time, there will also be some senior cricketers who might be playing this very tournament for the last time in their career. 

Hence, without further ado, let us have a look at five players who might feature in the Asia Cup for the very last time in their career. 

#1 Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Mashrafe Mortaza, fondly known as the Narail Express, has been one of the best pacers in the history of Bangladesh cricket. With an ability to generate extra bounce, Mortaza has been an influential part of Bangladesh cricket for a long time now.

However, his career has had many impediments due to injuries.

Having already completed 34 years and being in the latter part of his career, Asia Cup 2018 might turn out to be the last edition for Mashrafe in his illustrious career. 

The Bangladeshi captain has taken 245 wickets in ODIs. Scalping five more wickets, Mashrafe will become the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 250 wickets in ODIs. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
3 Indian players who might be rested for Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us