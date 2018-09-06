Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2018 is just around the corner, and the respective teams have started their preparations for the tournament. The league will unfold from 15th of September in the UAE. This Asia Cup will turn out to be important for many players who will be targeting it as a platform to cement their place in their respective squads for the upcoming World Cup in 2019.

The Asia Cup 2018 will be featuring six teams, namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. The league matches will be played in two groups of three each.

Although many players will be playing the Asia Cup for the first time, there will also be some senior cricketers who might be playing this very tournament for the last time in their career.

Hence, without further ado, let us have a look at five players who might feature in the Asia Cup for the very last time in their career.

#1 Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

Mashrafe Mortaza, fondly known as the Narail Express, has been one of the best pacers in the history of Bangladesh cricket. With an ability to generate extra bounce, Mortaza has been an influential part of Bangladesh cricket for a long time now.

However, his career has had many impediments due to injuries.

Having already completed 34 years and being in the latter part of his career, Asia Cup 2018 might turn out to be the last edition for Mashrafe in his illustrious career.

The Bangladeshi captain has taken 245 wickets in ODIs. Scalping five more wickets, Mashrafe will become the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 250 wickets in ODIs.

