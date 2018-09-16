Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
90   //    16 Sep 2018, 12:57 IST

Mushfiqur Rhaim played his best ODI innings
Mushfiqur Rahim played his best ODI innings

Bangladesh started off the Asia Cup campaign smashing Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's career-best 144 and the hard-working effort from the bowlers. 

Despite having a lean start after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh managed to collect a competitive total of 261 runs that proved to be too good for Sri Lanka to chase down. Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on their second group-match on 20 September.

Analyzing this victory of Bangladesh, here are five reasons why the Tigers won the match.

#5 An invaluable effort by Mohammad Mithun

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  Australia v Bangladesh
ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Australia v Bangladesh

Mohammad Mithun got a chance in the Bangladesh ODI team to fill the need of having a hard hitter in the lower order, albeit he usually bats on the top of the order. 

Mithun was not a part of Bangladesh for a long time. He was recalled earlier this year in the tri-series at home. But, the right-handed batsman failed to prove his merit in the ODIs. Mohammad Mithun managed to get another chance by playing a couple of crucial knocks for Bangladesh A during their Ireland tour. 

In the Asia Cup opener, Mithun got a golden chance to prove himself once again when Bangladesh lost early wickets. Mithun did not disappoint this time as he smashed his maiden ODI fifty while registering highest 3rd wicket partnership for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka.

#2 The tremendous display from Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is celebrating his century against Sri Lanka at Dubai
Mushfiqur Rahim is celebrating his century against Sri Lanka at Dubai

Despite losing early wickets, Bangladesh managed to score a respectable total of 261 runs mainly due to the tremendous effort of Mushfiqur Rahim. He hit his sixth ODI ton alongside adding 131 runs for the 3rd wicket with Mohammad Mithun.

Bangladesh lost their opener Liton Das having added only one run on the board. The situation got more harrowing for Bangladesh as they lost Shakib Al Hasan without adding anything more on the scoresheet just in next delivery of Lasith Malinga. 

Standing on that uncertain position, Mushfiqur and Mithun brought the team to a safe zone. Mithun got dismissed scoring 63. And, Mushfiqur did more as he hit the highest individual score (144) in the Asia Cup by a Bangladeshi batsman. And, this was his personal best ODI knock too. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim Leisure Reading
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 areas in which Bangladesh should work on...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka's predicted line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Sri...
RELATED STORY
Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group B Analysis
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: 5 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us