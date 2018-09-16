Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim played his best ODI innings

Bangladesh started off the Asia Cup campaign smashing Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's career-best 144 and the hard-working effort from the bowlers.

Despite having a lean start after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh managed to collect a competitive total of 261 runs that proved to be too good for Sri Lanka to chase down. Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on their second group-match on 20 September.

Analyzing this victory of Bangladesh, here are five reasons why the Tigers won the match.

#5 An invaluable effort by Mohammad Mithun

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Australia v Bangladesh

Mohammad Mithun got a chance in the Bangladesh ODI team to fill the need of having a hard hitter in the lower order, albeit he usually bats on the top of the order.

Mithun was not a part of Bangladesh for a long time. He was recalled earlier this year in the tri-series at home. But, the right-handed batsman failed to prove his merit in the ODIs. Mohammad Mithun managed to get another chance by playing a couple of crucial knocks for Bangladesh A during their Ireland tour.

In the Asia Cup opener, Mithun got a golden chance to prove himself once again when Bangladesh lost early wickets. Mithun did not disappoint this time as he smashed his maiden ODI fifty while registering highest 3rd wicket partnership for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka.

#2 The tremendous display from Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is celebrating his century against Sri Lanka at Dubai

Despite losing early wickets, Bangladesh managed to score a respectable total of 261 runs mainly due to the tremendous effort of Mushfiqur Rahim. He hit his sixth ODI ton alongside adding 131 runs for the 3rd wicket with Mohammad Mithun.

Bangladesh lost their opener Liton Das having added only one run on the board. The situation got more harrowing for Bangladesh as they lost Shakib Al Hasan without adding anything more on the scoresheet just in next delivery of Lasith Malinga.

Standing on that uncertain position, Mushfiqur and Mithun brought the team to a safe zone. Mithun got dismissed scoring 63. And, Mushfiqur did more as he hit the highest individual score (144) in the Asia Cup by a Bangladeshi batsman. And, this was his personal best ODI knock too.

