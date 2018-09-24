Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why India won against Pakistan in the Super four stage

Both Dhawan and Rohit put the Pakistani bowlers to the sword

The round 2 of India Vs Pakistan was yet another one-sided game with India dominating the proceedings.

They have made it to the finals and Pakistan are in a spot of bother as they are heading into a must-win match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh and Pakistan will fight it out for the finals spot and it will be interesting to see who takes on India.

Pakistan would have never been in this position had they played some competitive cricket against India. Pakistan lost badly against India. Let's have a look at the 5 reasons responsible for their loss.

#1 Early wickets

The Pakistani batsmen lost their way at the top

As predicted, Pakistan lost early wickets yet again and was reduced to 58/3. Their run rate was pretty slow and this put the pressure on the Pakistani batsmen. They lacked intent in a crucial fixture and they paid the price for it.

Their inability to build big partnerships consistently came to the forefront and this allowed the Indian bowlers to get away even with loose deliveries. This is because the track was tough to bat on and the newcomers found it difficult to play the Indian wrist spinners.

#2 Inability to covert the starts

Pakistan's inability to convert starts came to the forefront again

Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Khan and Asif Ali got starts but they couldn't convert it into a big score and this hurt Pakistan.

Asif Ali was destructive towards the end and he could have done more damage had he played sensibly.

Sarfaraz got a good start and he got out against the run of the play. If Sarfaraz and Shoaib had carried on for a bit more longer, we could have witnessed a score around 270-280.

Zaman got out in a bizarre manner and he failed to review his decision even after consulting with his partner, Babar Azam and it looked like he was finally coming back to form.

If there is a round 3 between these two teams that is waiting to happen, Pakistani batsmen need to convert their starts into a big score to have any chance of beating India.

